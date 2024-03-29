Want to go out on Easter? Here are Florida restaurants that will be open, closed

Hoping you'll get a "break from baking" in your Easter basket?

Whether you want untouched, pristine kitchen all day or your family just wants to switch things up and go out to eat for the holiday, there's plenty of chain restaurants and fast food joints open on Easter Sunday.

From menus similar to sought-after Easter brunch fixins to more unique cuisines, there's a restaurant still open for everyone to enjoy. Need some help deciding? Here is what is open and closed throughout Florida.

When is Easter 2024?

Easter Sunday in 2024 for churches on the Western calendar is on March 31.

Is Cracker Barrel open on Easter? Restaurants open for 2024 Easter

A majority of of national chain restaurants will still be open across the state. As for smaller chain restaurants or local hot spots, it is recommended to call ahead to confirm its hours on Sunday.

Is Starbucks open on Easter? Fast food, quick-service restaurants open for 2024 Easter

Is Chick-fil-A open on Easter?

Easter is celebrated on a Sunday, so Chick-fil-A will be closed.

Is Chipotle open on Easter?

While hours vary by location, most Chipotle restaurants are closed on Easter Sunday.

