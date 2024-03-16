Want to earn over $100K while at home in SC? Check out these top-paying open remote work jobs

Amid the hundreds of open jobs on recruiting websites where you can work remotely is this:

Humbly Confident Security Lead. You don’t often see adjectives tacked on to job titles, especially those involving computer science.

This particular job pays $142,000 to $170,000 and the employer is YNAB, or You Need a Budget, an online personal budgeting program.

YNAB’s website describes its origins: “Julie and I (Jesse) married. Living in love was great and all, but we still required food, shelter, and textbooks for school. (Yes, we were still in school.) I knew we would need to watch what little money we had very closely. So, I began developing a system that grew into something quite useful.”

That was 2003. Now the annual revenue is $48.3 million per year.

The job post is as conversational as the website. You should read their Core Value Manifesto.

This is basically a cyber security job without the jargon.

“All are encouraged to apply as we continue to grow a smart, hard-working, and diverse team that loves working together to build something that matters,” the job post says, adding that the successful candidate will be working with Sebastian, Head of Technology, Buffy, Director of Engineering, and Chance, Head of Operations.

And then, it even says “it’s okay to make mistakes here. Exploration and calculated risks are vital to velocity and growth.”

Here’s some more: four day work week, flexible work schedule and they want you to take a vacation. At least three weeks but five is better. Plus the company shuts down for two weeks in December.

“Get out and do something,” the job post says.

And the Lehi, Utah-based company has retreats: Costa Rica, a gigantic cabin in the mountains, a beach house in the Outer Banks, a ranch in Montana, Laguna Beach, and most recently, Palm Springs.

The various national recruiting websites are full of typical remote jobs — data entry, some medical jobs, insurance, travel agents, writers but here are eight that are just a little bit different.

Video creation specialist for WP Media — tell video stories and engage with core audiences on social media for the 10-year-old company based in Lyon, France.

“We … are excited to see which new location will join our global team map!”

The salary was not listed.

Company products include WP Rocket, Imagify, and RocketCDN.

Mock jury participant for The Keenan Law Firm, based in Atlanta. Virtual focus groups are hosted via Zoom. The pay is $150 a day.

Next week they are looking for residents of St. Petersburg, Florida, but they maintain a list for other mock juries.

Equine Cruelty Investigations for The Humane Society of the United States. Pay is $50 to $60 an hour.

The job entails conducting training programs on equine cruelty investigations for law enforcement officers. A bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience is preferred and a year of training experience. Travel required.

The Humane Society is also looking for a case manager, Animal Crimes. Salary is $70,000 to $83,000 a year. This job involves responding to “various types of animal welfare concerns and inquiries throughout the United States including puppy mills, animal neglect and animal fighting.”

A bachelor’s degree in a related field or equivalent work experience and five years of experience working as a humane law enforcement officer are required. Extensive travel.

Biographer, Interviewer for Arbor Platform, Inc., a startup that says it’s “dedicated to bringing people together through storytelling.” Pay is $20 - $30 an hour 10 to 20 hours a week. The person in his job works with nonprofit customers to tell their stories and expand fundraising.

Three years of experience in journalism, interviewing, or related fields.

We are always looking for talented people — yes that is the name of this job post.

Part-time, full-time for CQL Corporation, whose clients include such companies as PetSmart, Frye boots, Coldwater Creek. Top pay for open jobs is $130,000.

CQL’s mission: “making technology simple and the commerce experience compelling.”

“CQL connects some of the most well-known brands with the people who love them. We are a group of authentic individuals that value forward thinking, learning, and a strong dedication to craft,” the job post says.

The company offers a flexible work schedule, “paid time off so you can live your life,” remote happy hour and coffee chats. The post says sometimes they have cooking classes.

On-camera talent for Aprender Ingles Americano’s YouTube Channel. The company teaches English to Spanish speakers. Pay is $65 to $100 an hour.

“Using the scripts we provide, (generally 15-30 phrases based on a specific topic like travel, food, work etc), fire up your camera, read the phrases clearly and naturally (slightly slower than usual) and then upload the files to a Google folder.” That’s the job description.

The company is asking for a 2-3 minute video including intro, outro and ‘teach’ these three common sentences:

1. You got my word.

Meaning: Saying this is similar to saying “I promise you.”

2. Out of sight, out of mind.

Meaning: Refers to quickly forgetting people or things that are no longer in our daily lives.

3. Take my word for it.

Meaning: Encouraging someone to believe what you are saying is true.”

Upload the video/audio files to Google Drive (please give access to the folder to hr@aprenderinglesamericano.com). Send an email to hr@aprenderinglesamericano.com attach your CV and the video.

Aprender Inglés Americano YouTube channel has 2 million subscribers on Youtube and 900.000 followers on Instagram.

No more than 8 hours per week.

Dedicated Conversationalist working part-time for a company that pays cash for houses. Pay is $25 to $45 an hour.

“We are seeking compassionate, consistent, and self motivated individuals to join our team,” the job post says. “Your most important objective in this position is to hear a prospect say, “I’m interested.” This is a numbers driven position, but with zero micromanagement and very minimal quotas. The goal is to take ownership, ask questions, and learn as much as you can about real estate.”

The company, which is not named, says 2.5 hours per week can generate $600 the second month and $1,500 in the 5th month, assuming 10 hours of consistent performance per month.

Writer for Online Dating — $30 - $50 an hour - Part-time.

Bachelor’s Degree required. English or Marketing degree.

“We are seeking top-notch creative writers to ghostwrite and manage dating profiles on behalf of our clients,” the post says.