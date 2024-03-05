Want to drive on the beach this spring break? Here are the Florida beaches where you can

Spring break has already begun for some Florida students, and it’s right around the corner for the rest. Throughout the month of March, Florida’s beaches will be filled with college students and stay-at-home moms looking to get their kids out of the house during their prelude to summer vacation.

If you’re planning to fill a four-wheel-drive with coolers and beach chairs and drive onto a Florida beach to set up camp for a day in the sun, you should know there are few beaches you can actually drive on.

Here’s which Florida beaches you can drive on this spring break and when spring break is for Florida colleges, universities and school districts.

What Florida beaches can you drive on for spring break?

There aren’t many beaches you can drive on in Florida, but there are a few. And for all of them, you have to pay for a pass to drive on the sand.

According to the FWC, “Operating vehicles, including ATVs, on the beach can destroy wildlife habitat and be harmful or fatal to wildlife. This is one reason that, in many areas, beach-driving is strictly prohibited year-round to all but authorized personnel.”

Driving on the beach can put sea turtle and sea bird nests in danger, so it’s important to only drive on beaches where it’s allowed.

Driving has been common in Volusia and St. Johns counties. There are also a couple of places where you can drive on the beach in Duval and Nassau counties.

Volusia beaches where you can drive on the sand

Harvard Drive – Ormond Beach

University Boulevard – Daytona Beach

Seabreeze Boulevard – Daytona Beach

International Speedway Boulevard – Daytona Beach

Silver Beach Avenue – Daytona Beach

Van Avenue – Daytona Beach Shores

Dunlawton Boulevard – Daytona Beach Shores

Beach Street – Ponce Inlet

Beachway Avenue – New Smyrna Beach

Crawford Road – New Smyrna Beach

Flagler Avenue – New Smyrna Beach

Third Avenue – New Smyrna Beach

27th Avenue – New Smyrna Beach

For more information on how to plan driving on the beach in Volusia county, read here.

St. John’s County and Jacksonville areas where you can drive on the beach

Vilano (temporarily closed)

Porpoise Point

A Street

Ocean Trace Road

Dondanville Road

Matanzas Avenue

Mary Street

Crescent Beach (Cubbedge Road)

According to St. John’s County’s website, “Vehicular access is dependent on beach conditions — weather, sand, or tides may cause ramps to temporarily close or limit access to 4 Wheel Drive vehicles. Daily driving conditions are posted to our Facebook and X accounts (follow SJC Beaches) and in the Reach the Beach Mobile App.”

In Duval County, you can drive on the beach only at Huguenot Memorial Park.

“You can drive and park directly on the beach but please be mindful of the tide and sections that are closed for shorebird nesting,” Timucuan Parks’ website says.

There are also places to drive on the beach in Nassau County.

According to Amelia Island’s website, “Vehicles are permitted and driving on the beach is allowed with a permit at Burney Beach Park, Scott Road and Peter's Point. Out-of-County residents shall obtain a permit to drive or park on the beach. No permit is required if you are a Nassau County resident. Click here for locations where permits can be purchased.”

What dates are spring break in Florida 2024?

Here are the spring break 2024 dates for Florida universities:

Here are the spring break 2024 dates for Florida colleges:

Here are the spring break 2024 dates for Florida schools by county:

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Beach driving access in Florida: Here are lists for Volusia, St. Johns