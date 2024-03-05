Want to drive on the beach this spring break? Here are the Florida beaches where you can
Spring break has already begun for some Florida students, and it’s right around the corner for the rest. Throughout the month of March, Florida’s beaches will be filled with college students and stay-at-home moms looking to get their kids out of the house during their prelude to summer vacation.
If you’re planning to fill a four-wheel-drive with coolers and beach chairs and drive onto a Florida beach to set up camp for a day in the sun, you should know there are few beaches you can actually drive on.
Here’s which Florida beaches you can drive on this spring break and when spring break is for Florida colleges, universities and school districts.
What Florida beaches can you drive on for spring break?
There aren’t many beaches you can drive on in Florida, but there are a few. And for all of them, you have to pay for a pass to drive on the sand.
According to the FWC, “Operating vehicles, including ATVs, on the beach can destroy wildlife habitat and be harmful or fatal to wildlife. This is one reason that, in many areas, beach-driving is strictly prohibited year-round to all but authorized personnel.”
Driving on the beach can put sea turtle and sea bird nests in danger, so it’s important to only drive on beaches where it’s allowed.
Driving has been common in Volusia and St. Johns counties. There are also a couple of places where you can drive on the beach in Duval and Nassau counties.
Volusia beaches where you can drive on the sand
Harvard Drive – Ormond Beach
University Boulevard – Daytona Beach
Seabreeze Boulevard – Daytona Beach
International Speedway Boulevard – Daytona Beach
Silver Beach Avenue – Daytona Beach
Van Avenue – Daytona Beach Shores
Dunlawton Boulevard – Daytona Beach Shores
Beach Street – Ponce Inlet
Beachway Avenue – New Smyrna Beach
Crawford Road – New Smyrna Beach
Flagler Avenue – New Smyrna Beach
Third Avenue – New Smyrna Beach
27th Avenue – New Smyrna Beach
For more information on how to plan driving on the beach in Volusia county, read here.
St. John’s County and Jacksonville areas where you can drive on the beach
Vilano (temporarily closed)
Porpoise Point
A Street
Ocean Trace Road
Dondanville Road
Matanzas Avenue
Mary Street
Crescent Beach (Cubbedge Road)
According to St. John’s County’s website, “Vehicular access is dependent on beach conditions — weather, sand, or tides may cause ramps to temporarily close or limit access to 4 Wheel Drive vehicles. Daily driving conditions are posted to our Facebook and X accounts (follow SJC Beaches) and in the Reach the Beach Mobile App.”
In Duval County, you can drive on the beach only at Huguenot Memorial Park.
“You can drive and park directly on the beach but please be mindful of the tide and sections that are closed for shorebird nesting,” Timucuan Parks’ website says.
There are also places to drive on the beach in Nassau County.
According to Amelia Island’s website, “Vehicles are permitted and driving on the beach is allowed with a permit at Burney Beach Park, Scott Road and Peter's Point. Out-of-County residents shall obtain a permit to drive or park on the beach. No permit is required if you are a Nassau County resident. Click here for locations where permits can be purchased.”
What dates are spring break in Florida 2024?
Here are the spring break 2024 dates for Florida universities:
Bethune Cookman College (Daytona Beach): March 4-9
Florida A&M University (Tallahassee): March 11-15
Florida Atlantic University (Boca Raton): March 2-8
Florida Gulf Coast University (Fort Myers): March 3-9
Florida International University (Miami): Feb. 26 - March 2
Florida Polytechnic University (Lakeland): March 2-10
Florida State University (Tallahassee): March 11-15
New College of Florida (Sarasota): March 18-22
University of Central Florida (Orlando): March 18-23
University of Florida (Gainesville): March 9-16
University of North Florida (Jacksonville): March 18-22
University of South Florida (Tampa): March 11-17
University of West Florida (Pensacola): March 25-31
Here are the spring break 2024 dates for Florida colleges:
Broward College (Davie): March 4-10
Chipola College (Marianna): March 18-22
College of Central Florida (Ocala): March 11-17
Daytona State College (Daytona Beach): March 11-15
Eastern Florida State College (Cocoa): March 25-31
Florida Gateway College (Lake City): March 15-22
College of the Florida Keys (Key West): March 16-24
Florida SouthWestern State College (Fort Myers): March 11-17
Florida State College at Jacksonville (Jacksonville): March 18-24
Gulf Coast State College (Panama City): March 16-22
Hillsborough Community College (Tampa): March 11-17
Indian River State College (Fort Pierce): March 11-17
Lake–Sumter State College (Leesburg): March 10-17
Miami Dade College (Miami): March 25-31
North Florida College (Madison): March 11-15
Northwest Florida State College (Niceville): March 18-22
Palm Beach State College (Lake Worth): March 4-10
Pasco–Hernando State College (New Port Richey): March 4-10
Pensacola State College (Pensacola): March 25-31
Polk State College (Winter Haven): March 11-17
Santa Fe College (Gainesville): March 11-15
Seminole State College of Florida (Sanford): March 17-24
South Florida State College (Avon Park): March 11-15
St. Johns River State College (Palatka): March 18-22
St. Petersburg College (St. Petersburg): March 10-16
State College of Florida, Manatee–Sarasota (Bradenton): March 4-8
Tallahassee Community College (Tallahassee): March 11-15
Valencia College (Orlando): March 18-24
Here are the spring break 2024 dates for Florida schools by county:
Alachua: March 11-15
Baker: March 18-22
Bay: March 18-22
Bradford: March 25-29
Brevard: March 25-29
Broward: March 22-29
Calhoun: March 18-22
Charlotte: March 15-22
Citrus: March 25-29
Clay: March 11-15
Collier: March 11-15
Columbia: March 18-22
Desoto: March 11-15
Dixie: March 15-22
Duval: March 18-22
Escambia: March 25-29
Flagler: March 18-22
Franklin: March 11-15
Gadsden: March 18-25
Gilchrist: April 15-19
Glades: March 11-15
Gulf: March 18-22
Hamilton: April 1-5
Hardee: March 11-15
Hendry: March 18-22
Hernando: March 22-29
Highlands: March 11-15
Hillsborough: March 11-15
Holmes: March 25-29
Indian River: March 25-29
Jackson: March 18-22
Jefferson: March 11-18
Lafayette: April 8-12
Lake: March 11-15
Lee: March 15-22
Leon: March 11-15
Levy: April 15-19
Liberty: March 18-22
Madison: March 11-15
Manatee: March 25-29
Marion: March 11-15
Martin: March 11-15
Miami-Dade: March 22-29
Monroe: March 18-22
Nassau: March 15-22
Okaloosa: March 15-22
Okeechobee: March 11-18
Orange: March 15-22
Osceola: March 11-15
Palm Beach: March 18-25
Pasco: March 25-29
Pinellas: March 11-15
Polk: March 11-15
Putnam: March 18-22
Santa Rosa: March 18-22
Sarasota: March 8-15
Seminole: March 15-22
St Johns: March 11-18
St Lucie: March 15-22
Sumter: March 3-10
Suwannee: March 18-22
Taylor: March 11-15
Union: March 18-22
Volusia: March 22-29
Wakulla: March 18-25
Walton: March 15-22
Washington: March 18-23
