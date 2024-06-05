Want to curb reckless driving and protect cyclists? The answer is bike lanes. | Letters

Last Thursday, the Milwaukee Common Council's Public Works Committee voted to add protected bike lanes to Lake Drive despite opposition from some Lake Drive residents (“Lake Drive to get protected bike lanes,” June 2).

The committee made a wise choice. Few roads in the city are more inhospitable to cyclists than Lake Drive. Careless drivers often drive too close to cyclists or cut them off. This stretch of road serves as a vital connection to Lake Park and the Oak Leaf Trail, but the dangerous and uncomfortable ride discourages people from using it.

The benefits of bike lanes also extend beyond protecting cyclists. Creating a clear separation between cars and bikes leads to less auto collisions and leads to a better overall driving experience. Bike lanes also lower average car speeds, which can help curb reckless driving.

Quality bike infrastructure is vital to promoting local businesses, fiscal stability, healthy lifestyles and inclusiveness for residents of all abilities. The full Common Council should act now to advance this much-needed investment in our city.

Daniel Welytok, Shorewood

