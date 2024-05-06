Want to contact Myrtle Beach Police leaders? Here are their numbers and how to reach them

The Myrtle Beach Police Department has hundreds of police officers separated into five divisions, but you can’t find most of those phone numbers or emails online.

When searching online, there are a few Myrtle Beach Police divisions that have a phone number to call, as well as a general number and a form to fill out to receive information.

There is no direct number listed on the police website for top administration, including Chief Amy Prock, although Prock’s email is available.

The Sun News received contact information for captains and lieutenants through a Freedom of Information Act request. Myrtle Beach Police also shared its 2021 administration regulations and operating procedures handbook which explains how the police department is organized.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is led by Prock and Assistant Police Chief Marty Brown. They oversee the divisions within the police force: administrative, investigative, patrol, support services and special operations. There is one captain in charge of each department with lieutenants as the second in command.

Chief Amy Prock: 843-918-1301 or aprock@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

Assistant Chief Marty Brown: 843-918-1307 or mbrown@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

Internal Affairs Lieutenant Orion Cozene: 843-918-1305 or ocozene@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

Administrative division

The administrative division works to support other police divisions and the city of Myrtle Beach. Within the administrative division is crime prevention, the training unit and the regulatory unit.

There is a mix of sworn officers and support personnel working within the department.

Captain Bryan Murphy: 843-918-1802 or bmurphy@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

Captain Lester Cook: 843-918-1811 or lcook@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

Lieutenant Arron Miller: 843-918-1813 or abmiller@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

Investigative division

The investigative division is split into three parts, each with a sergeant in charge: street crimes, family services and major crimes. Street crimes is made up of “plain clothes officers” or officers that wear street clothes instead of a uniform. They look at a mix of auto theft, family services and community policing.

Family services focuses on juvenile crimes and domestic violence and major crimes deals with murders, burglaries and high level assaults.

Captain Traci Chanaca: 843-918-1908 or tchanaca@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

Lieutenant Mike Quinn, street crimes: 843-918-1324 or mquinn@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

Lieutenant Allen Amick: 843-918-1334 or aamick@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

Support services division

The support services division is led by a communications lieutenant and a detention lieutenant. Communications focuses on Freedom of Information Act requests, public information, real time crime officers and dispatchers.

Detention focuses on inmates within Myrtle Beach. This includes bringing them to court, supporting medical needs and keeping custody of them.

Captain John Bertang: 843-918-1951 or jbertang@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

Lieutenant Seabrook Phillips, detention: 843-918-1361 or sphillips@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

Lieutenant Cathie Rhodes: 843-918-1341 or crhodes@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

Patrol division

The patrol division are the officers who respond to emergency calls or police a specific neighborhood. Included is animal control and desk officers. This department works 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Captain Jeremiah Beam: 843-918-1964 or jbeam@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

Lieutenant Angel Walker: 843-918-1571 or awalker@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

Lieutenant Vinnie Dorio: 843-918-1803 or vdorio@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

Lieutenant Daniel Eddy: 843-918-1903 or deddy@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

Lieutenant John Fullwood: 843-918-1306 or jfullwood@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

Special operations division

Within the special operations division is canine, beach patrol, waterfront patrol, traffic and community service officers. Each of the four divisions have a lieutenant in charge.

Waterfront patrol focuses on the area east of Kings Highway, which is mainly Ocean Boulevard. Community service officers help with traffic control at accidents, school crossing and vehicle transportation.

Captain Christopher Smith: 843-918-1900 or cmsmith@cityofmyrtlebeach.com

Lieutenant Paul Morrell: 843-918-1905 or pmorrell@cityofmyrtlebeach.com