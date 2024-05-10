Want to compliment police or complain about police employee? Here’s a new way

The public now has a new way to give Dayton police a compliment or complain about something involving an officer or department -- an online public portal.

>> I-Team: Multi-year investigation leads to child porn arrest

The Dayton Police Department on Thursday announced a new version of an online public portal “to streamline the police complaint and commendation process.”

Just beware: The public portal is NOT for reporting crimes or alleged crimes, according to the department.

“The new online portal empowers the community to report positive or negative information about police employees directly to the Police Department,” DPD said in its announcement. The public portal is an “improved and convenient tool that allows for direct communication.”

You can track the status of a commendation or complain through the portal, which provides automatic updates that are sent via e-mail or text messaging to the person who initiated the report.

The City of Dayton utilizes different methods where the public can recognize a police employee for outstanding service or report allegations of police misconduct. You can contact the supervisor of the involved officer, the department’s Professional Standards Bureau, the Mediation Center’s Police Complaint Support Program, or the Human Relations Council.

Information for these reports can be received via telephone, written correspondence, e-mail, or in person. The new public portal will complement all of the methods described, which will remain in effect.

It is Dayton Police Department policy to document and investigate all complaints thoroughly and to make procedural changes, conduct corrective training, or initiate disciplinary action when appropriate to protect the rights of the employees and the citizens of the community it serves, the department said in the announcement.

“We also welcome compliments and commendations for officers who perform their duties admirably,” the department said.

You can access the new online portal and the other methods to report a commendation or complaint for a police employee through the following routes:

* Online Public Portal

* Dayton Mediation Center’s Police Complaint Support Program: (937) 333-2356

* Dayton Police Department’s Professional Standards Bureau: (937) 333-1018

* City of Dayton’s Human Relations Council: (937) 333-1424



