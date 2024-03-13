Want to celebrate Pi Day in Knoxville? Try these sweet options

Thursday is Pi Day, and you know what that means: It's time to celebrate pie in all its forms, both sweet (think pecan or apple) and savory (pizza, of course).

Besides March 14, there is actually an official day to celebrate pie. National Pie Day is Jan. 23, a date reportedly picked in 1986 to commemorate Crisco's 75th anniversary. But really, any day is a good day for pie. And to help you celebrate, here's a roundup of local deals and special pie spots of the dessert variety.

If you would rather go the pizza route, you might want to check out Knox News' March Madness-style pizza brackets for some top picks.

What is Pi Day and how did it get associated with pie?

National Pi Day actually has nothing to do with anything edible; it honors the mathematical constant that represents the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, π. The number is usually abbreviated to 3.14, which is why it's celebrated on March 14.

The tradition of celebrating Pi Day with pie apparently got its start at San Francisco's Exploratorium in 1988. The House of Representatives passed a resolution in 2009 marking March 14 as National Pi Day.

Tennessee chess pie gets the most love, survey says

According to photobook company Mixbook, Tennessee chess pie rated as one of the top pies that aficionados would travel hours to eat − one hour and 54 minutes, to be precise.

Mixbook surveyed 3,000 pie fanatics to discover how far they would be prepared to travel for that perfect pie experience: savoring a state's signature pie right where it belongs. At No. 24 was chess pie, highlighted as a "cherished staple in Southern cuisine" celebrated for its simplicity and irresistible sweetness.

Knoxville residents don't have to go that far: You can find chocolate chess pie at Litton's Market, and both the plain and chocolate versions at Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken.

Special events highlight Pi(e) Day

While Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop doesn't feature chess pie, they do have a Southern custard pie. And on March 14, the chain that got its start in Knoxville is offering a three for $14 promotion at both Knoxville locations. Customers can choose three four-inch pies from a selection of 10 flavors, including Key Lime, Granny’s Apple, and I-40 (pecans, chocolate chips, a sprinkle of toasted coconut and a smooth pecan pie filling in a sweet shortbread crust).

Small Comforts Kitchen is hosting a Pi(e) Day Pop-Up at Zero/Zero Wine Bar in Happy Holler, serving up slices 6-9 p.m. The pop-up features strawberry-lemonade lattice pie, banana-butterscotch cream pie, chocolate ganache pie and a lemon-lime cream aka “Atlantic Beach” pie.

Lambert's Southern Pies & Bake Shop Cafe in Maryville has been closed for renovations, but is having a pop-up on Thursday and Friday featuring triple berry (blackberry, blueberry and raspberry), apple, cherry, blackberry, raspberry buttermilk, strawberry and bourbon butterscotch pies. Both whole and individual-size pies will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here are a few other places to pick up delicious pies on National Pi Day

Magpies Bakery advertises "all butter, all the time," and that's all you really need to know. Their pie offerings include chocolate cream, coconut cream, pecan and key lime as well as seasonal varieties like strawberry rhubarb.

VG's Bakery sells their goods onsite and at farmers markets all across town. Their pies include chocolate cream, coconut cream and citrus dream.

Tomato Head's chocolate peanut butter pie has a cult following, according to owner Mahasti Vafaie, and reportedly features an Oreo cookie crust.

I had no idea that Pizza Palace makes dessert pies as well as pizza beloved by Guy Fieri. But they offer apple, cherry, coconut and black bottom, which made Knox News' list of best pies in Knoxville in 2018.

The Lunch House in East Knoxville, which is only open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and only takes cash, is legendary for its pies.

