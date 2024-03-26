Want to buy a log cabin with bear statue, old Scottish bed and man-made pond? Go to Albion

If you buy Ben Fisco's log house, you also could end up with vintage pinball machines, a 175-year-old Scottish bed and a wood stove.

Fisco is selling the house, located at 10440 Route 6N in Albion, after using it as a weekend retreat for his extended family for 22 years. It is listed with Howard Hanna Bainbridge Kaufman Real Estate for $528,000.

"I'm getting ready to retire and I just bought my dreamhouse," said Fisco, who lives in suburban Cleveland. "I just don't have enough time to use this one and I'd rather let someone else enjoy it."

Original owner lived in log house for 50 years

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom single floor house was built in 1950. It's original owner, Andy Gallant, lived there for 50 years.

Fisco had been seeking to buy a log cabin in Ohio when his search took him to the Albion area.

"I stopped and picked up a community newspaper, and read the classifieds," Fisco said. "That's where I saw it: Log house with 34 acres, for sale by owner."

Gallant had sold the house in 2000 and it was for sale again in 2002. Fisco fell in love with the property, which included about 30 acres of land.

Log house features new windows, roof, air conditioning

Over the next two decades, Fisco renovated the house and property.

Fisco replaced the windows, roof and driveway. He installed air conditioning, renovated an outdoor deck and built a three-vehicle garage.

He also created a 12-foot-deep pond on the property.

"The previous owner had taken the cement blocks from the old garage and used them to dam the creek on the property," Fisco said. "But in the summer, the water dried up and it was just mucky. So, I had a contractor come in and dig down to the bedrock to create more of a lake. We even stocked it with fish."

Inside, the single-story house features updated items like a fireplace and new kitchen appliances. It also includes many vintage objects Fisco has collected over the years, such as an unattached wood-burning stove.

"I used to own an antique store," said Fisco, who also owns and operates his family's plumbing and sewage business. "There's an old chopping block we got from a butcher."

The centerpiece of the log house at 10440 Route 6N in Albion is a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace.

Bunk beds featured in each bedroom

Each bedroom is filled with both a full-size bed and bunk beds, to accommodate all the family members who visit. One of the beds was built in Scotland in 1849.

The basement is unfinished, except for a newly remodeled full bathroom with an extended shower area.

"I own two dogs that love to run around the property and get muddy," Fisco said. "I needed a place to wash them after they went outside."

The rest of the basement is partially filled with antique items, including several pinball machines from the 1950s and 1960s. Fisco said almost everything in the house is available for purchase.

Ben Fisco holds a book that lists all the building materials, costs and people involved building the log house he owns at 10440 Route 6N in Albion. Fisco is selling the house, which was built in 1950.

The one exception is a hardcover notebook he found shortly after buying the residence. It contains handwritten lists detailing the work that went into building the log house, including the various costs, the names of laborers and contractors, and the hours they worked.

"I promised this book to the Gallant family," Fisco said.

