Want your bulk trash hauled in Phoenix? Soon you'll need an appointment

Phoenix residents no longer have to wait to get their bulk trash picked up by the city starting in September.

On Sept. 30, city residents can schedule their bulk trash collection through an online portal, instead of waiting for quarterly pickup.

The change is meant to provide convenience for residents who need trash picked up after yard work projects, cleanups or holidays. It's also meant to reduce the amount of time bulk trash clutters the streets.

Phoenix Councilwoman Ann O'Brien said the change would drastically improve service for residents in north and northwest Phoenix, whose quarterly pickup schedule lined up inconveniently with numerous holidays.

Here's what you need to know:

When will quarterly pickup end?

The change will replace quarterly pickup, so residents will be required to schedule appointments if bulk trash pickup is needed. The city's final quarterly pickup is between July and September — the exact week varies by neighborhood.

How do I schedule bulk trash pickup?

Scheduling is done through the myPHX311 portal, or by calling the Public Works Customer Contact Center at 602-262-7251. Appointments will be available throughout the year except for holiday weeks surrounding Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's, according to city officials.

When does online scheduling begin?

Online appointment scheduling for Phoenix's bulk trash pickup will be available to residents starting in late August. Appointments start Sept. 30.

How much trash can be collected, and where?

Trash will be collected curbside, not in the alleyway. Residents are limited to 10 cubic yards worth of trash, instead of the previously allotted 20 cubic yards.

Why is the city moving to appointment-based bulk trash pickup?

City officials said the change would improve customer experience and increase staff efficiency. Under the quarterly model, trash collectors drive every street of the city searching for trash. The appointment model will allow management to right-size crews and send them directly where they are needed. This sizes time and, in the long run, helps the city reach its climate goals by reducing the number of and amount of time trash cars patrol the city.

What are people saying about the changes?

"Twenty-five percent of our customers use the program but 100% of our resources are out there driving everywhere," Public Works Director Felipe Moreno said.

Taylor Seely covers Phoenix for The Arizona Republic / azcentral.com. Reach her at tseely@arizonarepublic.com or by phone at 480-476-6116.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix shifts to appointment-based bulk trash pickup