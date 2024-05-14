Do you want to assist in Tallahassee's tornado recovery? Here's how

Many are still picking up the pieces after Friday's tornadoes. The power is still out for thousands of residents, downed trees still need to be removed and hundreds of utility poles that snapped from 100-mile-an-hour winds must be replaced.

Wednesday, from 11 to 2 p.m., radio show host Greg Tish, along with the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Justin Caparello from Costco and lumber company J.H. Dowling, Inc., will be at Costco to collect non-perishable food items, bottled water and monetary donations. The monetary donations will go to local charities.

If you have been affected and need resources, below are a few options from the Red Cross:

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Need a place to recharge? The Red Cross is available to cool off in air conditioning, charge electronics and enjoy some refreshments. Go to 1115 Easterwood Drive, Tallahassee, 32311.

A Red Cross shelter also is available at the Al Lawson Center on FAMU’s Campus (1800 Wahnish Way). Space to sleep, hot showers, meals and other resources are provided.

You can donate online or mail a check or money order payable to the "American Red Cross" and mail it to 751 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32204.

If you are looking to help the community rebuild, the following organizations are helping locals with disaster recovery:

Little Sunshine Pantries: The food pantry is distributing non-perishable food items to those affected by the storm and is accepting food and monetary donations. To donate, visit littlesunshinepantries.com.

Railroad Square: Money will go to the tenants of Railroad Square, the Tallahassee art district. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/poststorm-recovery-for-rrsq-businesses.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend: Funds will be used to provide food and water to those affected by the tornadoes. Visit fightinghunger.org/ to donate.

If you know of an organization helping with Tallahassee's tornado recovery, please help us add to this list. Email reporter Ana Goñi-Lessan at agonilessan@tallahassee.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee tornado recovery: How to donate or help