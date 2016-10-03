Want a tax break like Trump’s? Good luck with that

Legal tax deductions are a beautiful thing: You get to keep more of your money while still doing right by Uncle Sam.

But hardly any Americans will ever get the sort of tax breaks Donald Trump has enjoyed. Because he’s a real-estate developer, the Republican presidential nominee benefits from some of the most generous tax breaks on the books. And because he lost a staggering amount of money in the early 1990s, Trump was able to claim a $916 million loss in 1995 that helped him slash tax payments in future years. It’s possible Trump hasn’t paid any federal income tax in decades.

Can ordinary people claim losses in one year in order to trim their tax bills in the future? Legitimate business owners can, but most taxpayers have no such option. “The law puts a very high hurdle on regular folks with salaries doing things they say are a business,” say Lee Sheppard, contributing editor at Tax Analysts. “There are certain parts of the law the IRS polices, and this is one of them.”

It’s routine for businesses to use operating losses in one year to reduce taxes in future years. But few businesses can withstand a loss of nearly $1 billion, as Trump’s did. Most businesses that endure steep losses go bankrupt or just close.

Trump appears to have gotten other tax breaks exclusive to developers, such as the deductibility of interest on debt for commercial properties and perhaps an exclusion of debt forgiveness that would ordinarily count as income. Tax breaks for property used to be so common that many professionals once established real-estate tax shelters for income earned in other fields having nothing to do with real estate. But Congress closed many such loopholes in 1986 and in 2002 ended another break Trump may have benefited from in prior years. He would have been grandfathered in, however, allowing him to continue to claim losses that offset taxes on future income.

One distinction the IRS looks for when determining whether a claimed business loss is legitimate is whether the taxpayer earns a salary working for somebody else. If so, fat chance the IRS will accept the deduction. “The net operating loss buyback is really for people in real, full-time, swing-for-the-fences businesses,” says Sheppard.

If you’ve filed paperwork to set up an S Corp. or some other kind of business entity, that might help. But you’ll need a lot more proof. The IRS will want to see evidence that you have legitimate business expenses such as rent, inventory, and payroll, and earn revenue. One legal presumption for proving a business is real is that it earns a profit in three years out of five, since businesses that lose money year after year aren’t viable. And if you can show that a business is profitable, of course you’ll have to pay taxes on the earnings.

Still, people try all the time to claim something they spend money on is a business, therefore allowing them to claim expenses as deductions and losses as offsets to income earned elsewhere. The textbook example is a millionaire who buys race horses, then tries to figure out how to deduct the considerable expense of feeding and maintaining them. In many marriages, one person earns a consistent paycheck while the other operates something claimed to be a business, whether a small shop, catering operation or mail-order business. Some people try to lower taxes paid on regular income by claiming losses on something characterized as a business.

Tax law makes a distinction between hobbies people pursue for pleasure and businesses run to provide products or services and turn a profit. The so-called “hobby loss rule” dictates many characteristics of a legitimate business taxpayers will need to demonstrate in order to claim business deductions. So if you advise friends on interior decorating, then claim you lost money doing so, the IRS will want to see evidence you put genuine effort into running a decorating business and didn’t just dabble. Many such disputes end up in court, with lawyer fees adding to any penalties a taxpayer may have to bear if found to have claimed bogus deductions.

There are still many deductions ordinary people can claim to lower their taxes, including the ones for mortgage interest, state and local taxes and even gambling losses, provided you also report your gambling winnings (and have bulletproof documentation). Investors who lose money can deduct a net capital loss of up to $3,000 against other types of income, and even carry over capital losses above that amount to the following year. Those breaks certainly aren’t Trumpian in size—but not much is.

Rick Newman’s latest book is Liberty for All: A Manifesto for Reclaiming Financial and Political Freedom. Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman.