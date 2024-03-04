Want to make $28 an hour from home? These companies are hiring remote workers in Illinois

Meredith Howard
·4 min read

Although work-from-home positions may not be quite as common as they were in 2020, remote jobs continue to be popular among workers, and many commute-free opportunities are available to Illinois residents.

Minimum wage is currently at $14 an hour in Illinois, but these jobs all list starting hourly wages above the legal minimum. In addition, most Illinois workers are now legally entitled to paid time off after new legislation went into effect Jan. 1.

Here are five listings for remote jobs available in Illinois, including seasonal contract work and full-time positions.

Customer support representative, Intuit TurboTax

Pay: $15.60 to $19 an hour

Job type: Seasonal contract work through April 15

You can find the application online.

This position will provide customers with phone support with video chat capability and traditional chat support, according to its listing on job application site Indeed. The listing says this is a work-from-home position with flexible hours.

Requirements for this position include, the listing says:

  • A quiet, uninterrupted work space

  • An organized desk area

  • “Professional appearance” (if on camera)

  • Personal computer (no tablet)

  • Broadband internet connection, recommended at least 10 megabits per second

  • Wired internet connection (no Wi-Fi or mobile internet)

  • Windows 10 or Windows 11 operating system

  • Valid antivirus software installed, running and up to date

  • USB headset with microphone

Employees will receive a webcam to loan for the duration of the contract. Additional technology requirements may apply.

Solar system designer, Everlight Solar

Pay: $30,000 to $40,000 per year

Job type: Full-time

You can find the job application online.

Responsibilities for this position include, according to the listing:

  • Design solar panel systems tailored to each customer

  • Data entry

  • Generate reports for the sales team

  • Be readily available when sales team is running appointments

  • Oversee computer-aided design process

  • Successfully manage multiple projects through all phases

  • Serve as a liaison between field technicians, department management, government bodies and customers

Information about additional responsibilities is available from the listing, which says candidates must be “fluent” in Apple software such as iWork, macOS and more.

Executive assistant 1, AltaStaff LLC

Pay: $25 to $28 per hour

Job type: Full-time

You can find the job application online.

This position’s responsibilities include, the listing says:

  • “Performs complex secretarial work of an administrative nature, including record keeping

  • Adheres to the company’s/department’s confidentiality and HIPAA compliance programs

  • Composes and types routine memos/correspondence and copies, faxes and routes information as requested

  • Establishes and maintains official documents and records in appropriate files

  • Provides excellent organizational and time management skills; must adhere to and meet all deadlines

  • Responds independently to a broad range of inquiries and keeps supervisor’s calendar up to date

  • Makes necessary arrangements to ensure details for meetings are completed, takes shorthand (or speed writing efficiently), and participates in outside research, as necessary, for some projects

  • Prepares recurring and special reports and presentations by gathering data, interpreting data and assembling reports using PowerPoint, Excel, etc. for executive’s review and distribution

  • Proofreads/edits materials and provides confidential administrative and clerical support to executive”

Job qualifications include, according to the listing:

  • Associate’s degree or higher education

  • Two or more years of executive assistant experience

  • Two or more years of experience with SharePoint and Microsoft Office Suite (Word/Excel/Access/Power Point)

  • General knowledge of medical terms preferred

  • Ability to deal with all levels of staff; must be professional and diplomatic

  • Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

  • Ability to abide by policies and ability to maintain attendance to support required quality and quantity of work

  • Maintain confidentiality and comply with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

Sales tax associate, Specialized Accounting Services LLC

Pay: $18 to $21 per hour

Job type: Part-time, approximately 20 hours per week

You can find the job application online.

Job responsibilities include, the listing says:

  • Preparing and filing sales and use tax returns

  • Reviewing sales and use tax return

  • Updating sales tax log on a daily basis to allow for monitoring

  • Preparing other miscellaneous state returns

  • Review, research and follow up with correspondences from taxing jurisdictions and tax notice resolution

  • Register new clients with state sales tax jurisdictions

  • Assist with sales tax audits when needed

Qualifications for the position include, according to the listing:

  • One to three years of prior sales tax experience preferred

  • Associate’s degree in accounting preferred

  • Detail-oriented

  • Possess strong analytical skills

  • Works well under tight deadlines

  • Works proficiently with Microsoft Office applications (Excel is a must)

  • Strong organizational skills

  • Integrity and ability to maintain confidentiality

  • Ability to prioritize and manage competing demands and to multi-task

  • Strong oral and written communication skills

Online physics/chemistry tutor, StudyPoint

Pay: $15 to $23 per hour

Job type: Part-time

You can find the job application online.

Qualifications for this position include, according to the listing:

  • “Encouraging, thoughtful, dynamic personalities”

  • At least two years of teaching or tutoring experience

  • Minimum of bachelor’s degree in physics from a “top 50 college or university”

  • Teaching certification preferred, but not required

  • Confidence tutoring Advanced Placement and college-level physics courses

  • Able to commit a minimum of six hours per week of availability during evenings/weekends