Want to make $28 an hour from home? These companies are hiring remote workers in Illinois

Although work-from-home positions may not be quite as common as they were in 2020, remote jobs continue to be popular among workers, and many commute-free opportunities are available to Illinois residents.

Minimum wage is currently at $14 an hour in Illinois, but these jobs all list starting hourly wages above the legal minimum. In addition, most Illinois workers are now legally entitled to paid time off after new legislation went into effect Jan. 1.

Here are five listings for remote jobs available in Illinois, including seasonal contract work and full-time positions.

Customer support representative, Intuit TurboTax

Pay: $15.60 to $19 an hour

Job type: Seasonal contract work through April 15

You can find the application online.

This position will provide customers with phone support with video chat capability and traditional chat support, according to its listing on job application site Indeed. The listing says this is a work-from-home position with flexible hours.

Requirements for this position include, the listing says:

A quiet, uninterrupted work space

An organized desk area

“Professional appearance” (if on camera)

Personal computer (no tablet)

Broadband internet connection, recommended at least 10 megabits per second

Wired internet connection (no Wi-Fi or mobile internet)

Windows 10 or Windows 11 operating system

Valid antivirus software installed, running and up to date

USB headset with microphone

Employees will receive a webcam to loan for the duration of the contract. Additional technology requirements may apply.

Solar system designer, Everlight Solar

Pay: $30,000 to $40,000 per year

Job type: Full-time

You can find the job application online.

Responsibilities for this position include, according to the listing:

Design solar panel systems tailored to each customer

Data entry

Generate reports for the sales team

Be readily available when sales team is running appointments

Oversee computer-aided design process

Successfully manage multiple projects through all phases

Serve as a liaison between field technicians, department management, government bodies and customers

Information about additional responsibilities is available from the listing, which says candidates must be “fluent” in Apple software such as iWork, macOS and more.

Executive assistant 1, AltaStaff LLC

Pay: $25 to $28 per hour

Job type: Full-time

You can find the job application online.

This position’s responsibilities include, the listing says:

“Performs complex secretarial work of an administrative nature, including record keeping

Adheres to the company’s/department’s confidentiality and HIPAA compliance programs

Composes and types routine memos/correspondence and copies, faxes and routes information as requested

Establishes and maintains official documents and records in appropriate files

Provides excellent organizational and time management skills; must adhere to and meet all deadlines

Responds independently to a broad range of inquiries and keeps supervisor’s calendar up to date

Makes necessary arrangements to ensure details for meetings are completed, takes shorthand (or speed writing efficiently), and participates in outside research, as necessary, for some projects

Prepares recurring and special reports and presentations by gathering data, interpreting data and assembling reports using PowerPoint, Excel, etc. for executive’s review and distribution

Proofreads/edits materials and provides confidential administrative and clerical support to executive”

Job qualifications include, according to the listing:

Associate’s degree or higher education

Two or more years of executive assistant experience

Two or more years of experience with SharePoint and Microsoft Office Suite (Word/Excel/Access/Power Point)

General knowledge of medical terms preferred

Ability to deal with all levels of staff; must be professional and diplomatic

Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

Ability to abide by policies and ability to maintain attendance to support required quality and quantity of work

Maintain confidentiality and comply with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

Sales tax associate, Specialized Accounting Services LLC

Pay: $18 to $21 per hour

Job type: Part-time, approximately 20 hours per week

You can find the job application online.

Job responsibilities include, the listing says:

Preparing and filing sales and use tax returns

Reviewing sales and use tax return

Updating sales tax log on a daily basis to allow for monitoring

Preparing other miscellaneous state returns

Review, research and follow up with correspondences from taxing jurisdictions and tax notice resolution

Register new clients with state sales tax jurisdictions

Assist with sales tax audits when needed

Qualifications for the position include, according to the listing:

One to three years of prior sales tax experience preferred

Associate’s degree in accounting preferred

Detail-oriented

Possess strong analytical skills

Works well under tight deadlines

Works proficiently with Microsoft Office applications (Excel is a must)

Strong organizational skills

Integrity and ability to maintain confidentiality

Ability to prioritize and manage competing demands and to multi-task

Strong oral and written communication skills

Online physics/chemistry tutor, StudyPoint

Pay: $15 to $23 per hour

Job type: Part-time

You can find the job application online.

Qualifications for this position include, according to the listing:

“Encouraging, thoughtful, dynamic personalities”

At least two years of teaching or tutoring experience

Minimum of bachelor’s degree in physics from a “top 50 college or university”

Teaching certification preferred, but not required

Confidence tutoring Advanced Placement and college-level physics courses

Able to commit a minimum of six hours per week of availability during evenings/weekends