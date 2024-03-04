Want to make $28 an hour from home? These companies are hiring remote workers in Illinois
Although work-from-home positions may not be quite as common as they were in 2020, remote jobs continue to be popular among workers, and many commute-free opportunities are available to Illinois residents.
Minimum wage is currently at $14 an hour in Illinois, but these jobs all list starting hourly wages above the legal minimum. In addition, most Illinois workers are now legally entitled to paid time off after new legislation went into effect Jan. 1.
Here are five listings for remote jobs available in Illinois, including seasonal contract work and full-time positions.
Customer support representative, Intuit TurboTax
Pay: $15.60 to $19 an hour
Job type: Seasonal contract work through April 15
You can find the application online.
This position will provide customers with phone support with video chat capability and traditional chat support, according to its listing on job application site Indeed. The listing says this is a work-from-home position with flexible hours.
Requirements for this position include, the listing says:
A quiet, uninterrupted work space
An organized desk area
“Professional appearance” (if on camera)
Personal computer (no tablet)
Broadband internet connection, recommended at least 10 megabits per second
Wired internet connection (no Wi-Fi or mobile internet)
Windows 10 or Windows 11 operating system
Valid antivirus software installed, running and up to date
USB headset with microphone
Employees will receive a webcam to loan for the duration of the contract. Additional technology requirements may apply.
Solar system designer, Everlight Solar
Pay: $30,000 to $40,000 per year
Job type: Full-time
You can find the job application online.
Responsibilities for this position include, according to the listing:
Design solar panel systems tailored to each customer
Data entry
Generate reports for the sales team
Be readily available when sales team is running appointments
Oversee computer-aided design process
Successfully manage multiple projects through all phases
Serve as a liaison between field technicians, department management, government bodies and customers
Information about additional responsibilities is available from the listing, which says candidates must be “fluent” in Apple software such as iWork, macOS and more.
Executive assistant 1, AltaStaff LLC
Pay: $25 to $28 per hour
Job type: Full-time
You can find the job application online.
This position’s responsibilities include, the listing says:
“Performs complex secretarial work of an administrative nature, including record keeping
Adheres to the company’s/department’s confidentiality and HIPAA compliance programs
Composes and types routine memos/correspondence and copies, faxes and routes information as requested
Establishes and maintains official documents and records in appropriate files
Provides excellent organizational and time management skills; must adhere to and meet all deadlines
Responds independently to a broad range of inquiries and keeps supervisor’s calendar up to date
Makes necessary arrangements to ensure details for meetings are completed, takes shorthand (or speed writing efficiently), and participates in outside research, as necessary, for some projects
Prepares recurring and special reports and presentations by gathering data, interpreting data and assembling reports using PowerPoint, Excel, etc. for executive’s review and distribution
Proofreads/edits materials and provides confidential administrative and clerical support to executive”
Job qualifications include, according to the listing:
Associate’s degree or higher education
Two or more years of executive assistant experience
Two or more years of experience with SharePoint and Microsoft Office Suite (Word/Excel/Access/Power Point)
General knowledge of medical terms preferred
Ability to deal with all levels of staff; must be professional and diplomatic
Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills
Ability to abide by policies and ability to maintain attendance to support required quality and quantity of work
Maintain confidentiality and comply with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
Sales tax associate, Specialized Accounting Services LLC
Pay: $18 to $21 per hour
Job type: Part-time, approximately 20 hours per week
You can find the job application online.
Job responsibilities include, the listing says:
Preparing and filing sales and use tax returns
Reviewing sales and use tax return
Updating sales tax log on a daily basis to allow for monitoring
Preparing other miscellaneous state returns
Review, research and follow up with correspondences from taxing jurisdictions and tax notice resolution
Register new clients with state sales tax jurisdictions
Assist with sales tax audits when needed
Qualifications for the position include, according to the listing:
One to three years of prior sales tax experience preferred
Associate’s degree in accounting preferred
Detail-oriented
Possess strong analytical skills
Works well under tight deadlines
Works proficiently with Microsoft Office applications (Excel is a must)
Strong organizational skills
Integrity and ability to maintain confidentiality
Ability to prioritize and manage competing demands and to multi-task
Strong oral and written communication skills
Online physics/chemistry tutor, StudyPoint
Pay: $15 to $23 per hour
Job type: Part-time
You can find the job application online.
Qualifications for this position include, according to the listing:
“Encouraging, thoughtful, dynamic personalities”
At least two years of teaching or tutoring experience
Minimum of bachelor’s degree in physics from a “top 50 college or university”
Teaching certification preferred, but not required
Confidence tutoring Advanced Placement and college-level physics courses
Able to commit a minimum of six hours per week of availability during evenings/weekends