Wansley, Waters named finalists for state educator awards

Mar. 22—Northeast Elementary School's Anita Wansley and West Lauderdale High School's Shauna Waters are finalists for the 2024 Mississippi Department of Education's Administrator and Teacher of the Year awards, respectively.

The Department of Education announced the four finalists for the Teacher of the Year and the four finalists for the Administrator of the Year honors on Thursday.

Lauderdale County School District Superintendent John-Mark Cain told school board members and attendees at Thursday's board meeting that it was a honor to have two Lauderdale County School District representatives named as finalists for the state awards.

Each year, the Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, employs exemplary leadership practices and participates as an active member of the community, according to a Department of Education press release.

Wansley was chosen as the finalist representing Congressional District 3.

According to the release, a snapshot of Wansley's personal philosophy as an administrator is that she believes "That people are central to education and that we meet the challenges we face with creativity, collaboration, compassion, and a vision for the potential of all children to learn and grow."

Other finalists for Administrator of the Year include Leigh Stanford, principal of Amory High School in Congressional District 1; Sara Harper, principal of McWillie Elementary School in Congressional District 2; and Annabeth Bates, principal of Oak Grove Elementary School in Congressional District 4.

The Administrator of the Year recipient will receive a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations, professional development and activities aimed at improving educational opportunities in the state.

The Department of Education's Teacher of the Year program annually recognizes exemplary teachers in the state. The winner of the award will receive a $5,000 stipend and will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition. They also will be asked to share expertise through presentations, professional development and other activities.

In naming Waters as a finalist, the Department of Education noted a snapshot of Water's personal philosophy as an educator is that she believes "Students should practice communication, collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking and reach boldly for opportunities, show compassion, and grow self-confidence. She believes developing these skills gives them many options to be active, contributing participants in their community during and after high school."

The three other finalists for Teacher of the Year are Melanie Counts, a 10th grade English language arts teacher at Caledonia High School in Congressional District 1; Tamia Hughes, a 10th-12th grade English teacher at Natchez High School in Congressional District 2; and Amelia Landers, a kindergarten teacher at Oak Grove Elementary School in Congressional District 4.

The Administrator of the Year and Teacher of the Year winners will be announced during a program at 11 a.m., April 26, at the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson.

