Wandering child leads Marlboro Co. deputies to slain mother in home

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County man is accused of killing a woman who deputies discovered in her home, led there by the victim’s 3-year-old son, authorities said on Saturday.

Colin Sedrick Bruce is facing charges of first-degree murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful neglect by placing a child at risk.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said he was arrested Friday at 5 p.m. — hours after deputies got a service call regarding a young child wandering the road in the county’s Stoneaway community.

Responding officers were told by residents helping the child that he said his mother was “injured” in the home. The child told the same thing to deputies, officials said. That was about 12:40 p.m. on Friday.

Bruce was currently out on total $27,000 bond from arrests in December and February pertaining to charges with the same victim including assault and kidnapping.

Officials said their investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.