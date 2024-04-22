Wandering 2-year-old dies after she’s pulled from apartment pool, Georgia cops say

The search for a missing toddler came to a tragic end after the child was found in a pool at an Atlanta-area apartment complex, Georgia police say.

The 2-year-old was reported missing at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at the Cameron Crossing Apartments in LaGrange, according to the city’s police department.

Family members told police that the girl and her 4-year-old sibling had wandered from the apartment without anyone noticing. At some point, the children became separated.

A neighbor later found the 4-year-old in a parking lot, according to police. Authorities continued to search for the missing toddler and found her in the community’s swimming pool.

She received medical aid and was rushed to a hospital, where she died, authorities said.

Police didn’t release additional details but said the incident remains under investigation.

LaGrange is about a 70-mile drive southwest from downtown Atlanta.

