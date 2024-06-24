Wanda Halbert ouster dismissed, Shelby County has a budget | The Week in Politics

The ouster of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is now in the hands of local officials after a circuit court judge ruled that only a local county attorney or district attorney or the Tennessee Attorney General has the authority to bring an ouster petition against a local official.

The move comes almost a year after an investigation into Halbert as to whether she has committed willful neglect of office was announced.

Halbert's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case almost immediately after the ouster petition was filed on May 6. That motion was ultimately denied by Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Felicia Corbin-Johnson, who said the petition required a response.

That response was filed by Halbert, and another motion to dismiss was filed June 14, court records show. That latest motion to dismiss, which said Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy should be the attorney representing the State of Tennessee in the case and not Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, was granted during a hearing Tuesday.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert listens to a speaker during the first court appearance for Halbert’s ouster proceedings at Shelby County Circuit Court in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, May 31, 2024.

The motion to dismiss also argued that Mulroy "lacked the authority to delegate his duties to investigate to anyone in a civil ouster proceeding." Mulroy assigned the case to Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp after he recused himself from the case.

A spokesperson for the Shelby County DA's office said Mulroy and the Shelby County Attorney's Office would be meeting Tuesday to discuss possible next steps.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools layoffs

On June 10, Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Marie Feagins announced that over 1,000 employees would be laid off in an effort to bring resources to classrooms, alleviate financial challenges and give people the option to remain employed with MSCS.

The move caused the Memphis Shelby County Board of Education to pass a resolution that would pause the layoffs, a day after the superintendent announced them. The resolution passed, but this week MSCS employees impacted by the layoffs received layoff notices.

Many teachers have applauded Feagins for the move, saying they are excited to see more resources and employees in the schools. Much of the layoffs impact central office staffers.

In a letter obtained by The Commercial Appeal, the layoff notice told employees that they would receive their rate of pay until August 16.

Shelby County passes budgets

Shelby County Board of Commissioners approved the fiscal year 2025 budget in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Mayor Lee Harris' proposed budget was not adopted in its entirety, but some aspects of it did pull through.

During Harris' budget proposal, he touted a "historic investment" into Regional One, upping the five-year funding from $350 million to $500 million. The commission moved portions of the $161 million capital improvement budget around, scaling back the proposed $37.5 million for the Regional One rebuild to instead go towards existing school buildings' deferred maintenance.

Shelby County mayor Lee Harris runs back on offense during the Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis Celebrity Basketball Game billed as “city versus county” on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Ridgeway High School in Memphis, Tenn.

The proposed 6% raise for all county employees also did not see the success Harris was pulling for. Harris wanted employees within Shelby County Government to have the increase starting July 1, or the first day of the fiscal year.

"The commission decided to delay it for a few months, but at the end of the day I think the employees are going to be pleased that we leading the way in our community," Harris said.

Employees will see a 6 percent raise, but starting January 1.

Catch up on the week

Got a question for us?

Got a question for the metro reporting team you would like us to take on? Send an email to metro@commercialappeal.com.

Week ahead

The Memphis City Council will have a "budget wrap-up meeting," on Monday at 9 a.m. The session will take place in the Council Committee Room, located on the 5th floor of City Hall, 125 N. Main St. The session will be livestreamed on the Memphis City Council YouTube channel.

The Memphis City Council will also meet for its regular meetings on Tuesday. Committee meetings will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Council Committee Room, located on the 5th floor of City Hall. Full City Council meetings will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Wanda Halbert ouster dismissed, could be taken on by local officials