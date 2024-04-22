Wamego FFA takes first in Implement Build-Off

Apr. 22—After a successful first year, the Implement Build-Off returned to Abilene Machine last Friday. Out of nine teams, Wamego FFA took first place with their welding position table. The competition is organized by Chapman FFA.

"I think it is one of those things that, we celebrate sports and those kinds of victories and accolades," Jim Weller, Chapman FFA advisor, said. "That's awesome, but very rarely do we think of a shop kid as someone who has amazing talents and is going to go far to places. With the current state of job markets and things like that, these kids have bright futures in careers like this, and it's important to recognize 'hey, this is a cool thing. This is something worth while.'"

Weller said the competition stayed relatively the same from last year. The nine teams had to build a welding table between 9 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. inside one of Abilene Machine's fabrication shops. Weller said the table was chosen because the project has to fit in the back of a suburban vehicle. The teams took the tables home and do with them what they wish. The judges included teachers from Salina Tech, Hutchinson Community College and the coordinator for the Kansas' agricultural mechanics contest, John Bergin.

"The FFA has a lot of career development events... I don't know if I know one that is more career development focused then what I saw today," Bergin said to the teams before announcing the winners. "It wasn't what you can memorize off flash cards, it wasn't who scored highest on a test. It's getting in there, you have a real life blueprint, you have real life expectations."

Wamego's team of Dylan Zeit, Colby Branam, Ryese Ebert and Mitchell Bosse took first place. Chapman team #3 took second place, and Perry-Lecompton took third.

Nine high schools' FFAs were present, including: — Abilene — Chapman — Hillsboro — Beloit — Clay Center — Chanute — Perry-Lecompton — Wamego

"I think the most important thing is the idea that, Dickinson County has a great selection of instructors in the high schools that are wanting to grow their students and send them off on the right foot in their professional life," said Priscilla Abell, HR manager. "Abilene Machine and other companies within the area want to accept those students and continue to grow them as well and develop them on the professional side."