Wambli Sapa powwow to draw tribal nations, dancers, drum groups to UNO on April 27

The annual Wambli Sapa Memorial Pow Wow is to be held this Saturday, April 27, at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Shown here is a participant of last year's event. Featured this year are representatives from area tribes, drum groups, dancers and vendors. (Courtesy of UNO)

OMAHA — About 2,000 visitors are expected Saturday at the annual Wambli Sapa Memorial Powwow, which will be free and open to the public at the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus.

The annual event celebrates traditions and culture of area Native American tribes and pays tribute to the legacy of Fred LeRoy, who worked to have the Northern Ponca reinstated as a federally recognized tribe in the late 1980s. LeRoy’s efforts led to the Ponca Restoration Act signed by President George H.W. Bush in 1990.

Wambli Sapa in Lakota means Black Eagle, LeRoy’s indigenous name. LeRoy passed in 2012.

The Wambli Sapa Memorial Pow Wow is to be held Saturday, April 27, at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Shown here is a dancer from 2023 event. (Courtesy of UNO)

Representatives from Nebraska tribes including the Umoⁿhoⁿ (Omaha), the Poᴺka, Winnebago and Santee Sioux attend the powwow that also draws people from other states. Activities last from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the UNO Sapp Fieldhouse, 6311 Dodge St.

Hosted by UNO Student Leadership, Involvement and Inclusion (SLII) and the Intertribal Student Council, the event this year is themed “Nurture the Nature.” It is to feature a traditional grand entry, remarks by LeRoy’s daughter, Rhonda Free, and cultural dance contests including more than 100 dancers participating in such categories as grass, northern traditional, fancy and jingle.

Among other event highlights are drum groups including the Omaha Rough Riders, Maza-Kute and Big Soldier Creek as well as vendors, food trucks and more speakers.

University of Nebraska at Omaha Multicultural Affairs hosts the Wambli Sapa Memorial Pow Wow in 2023 in the UNO Sapp Fieldhouse. (Courtesy of University of Nebraska at Omaha)

The post Wambli Sapa powwow to draw tribal nations, dancers, drum groups to UNO on April 27 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.