Walz selects leader for new state agency focused on children and families

Governor Tim Walz has tapped a leader to direct a new state agency serving children and families that will launch this summer.

The Department of Children, Youth and Families will consolidate the work of four different state agencies that oversee programming for children: the Departments of Human Services, Education, Public Safety and Health, into one unified agency.

Tikki Brown, the current Minnesota Department of Human Services assistant commissioner for children and family services, will take on the new role beginning July 1.

Brown's work history exemplifies the state's mission to make Minnesota the best state for children, Walz said in a news release.

"As we continue our work to improve the effectiveness of state services, Tikki brings decades of experience and knowledge that will help ensure state government works for all children and families, and that support is available for those who need it most," Walz said.

The agency will be housed within Minnesota Management and Budget, focusing on providing admin, project management and planning to transfer other programs on children and families to the new agency. The agency will be fully staffed by July 2025.

"I look forward to bringing together a new leadership team and staff from multiple agencies, working with community partners and individuals impacted by our programs, to envision an improved future for our children, youth, and families," Brown said in a statement.