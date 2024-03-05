Walton resigns from Richmond school board to take facilities role in system

RICHMOND, Ind. — There is a vacancy on the Richmond Community Schools Board of Trustees.

District 2 board member Brad Walton announced Wednesday night he was resigning to take a job as the director of facilities for the school system. Walton had been on the school board for seven years.

According to an email from Cindy Elzemeyer, executive assistant to the superintendent, Walton's new position will pay $99,750 per year.

State law says school corporation employees (teachers and noncertified employees) are not allowed to also be a member of the school board.

In a Facebook post Feb. 29, Walton wrote:

Walton's replacement will be chosen by the remaining six school board members within the next 30 days. Residents who have lived in Richmond Community Schools District 2 for at least one full year are eligible to apply for the seat by no later than 4 p.m. on March 13.

The person selected for the position will serve through Dec. 31, 2024.

Richmond Community Schools' District Map as of Feb. 29, 2024.

Applicants must submit an application and resume to Cindy Elzemeyer at cynthiae@rcs.k12.in.us or turn them in to the RCS Administration Building at 300 Hub Etchison Parkway, Richmond, Indiana, 47374.

According to RCS Bylaw 0144.1, Richmond school board seats pay an annual stipend of $2,000 (split in four equal installments of $400 each quarter) and a per diem compensation of $112 for attending a regular or special public meeting and $62 for attending a committee meeting or executive session of the board.

In the same bylaw, board members are also able to elect to receive health, dental, vision, and term life insurances.

Those with any questions about the position can contact Elzemeyer at 765-973-3335 or find more information online at werrichmond.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Brad Walton leaves Richmond school board, takes facilities director job