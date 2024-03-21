Walton Mayor Gabe Brown said he'll resign amid scrutiny

Walton Mayor Gabe Brown told city council members Wednesday night that he'd resign from his position, though, city officials are still waiting for his resignation letter as of Thursday morning.

WALTON, Ky. – Walton Mayor Gabe Brown told city council members Wednesday night that he'd resign, though city officials were still waiting for his resignation letter as of Thursday morning.

Brown announced his departure after the six-person council met in executive session at a special meeting Wednesday night for what the agenda described as "discussions or hearings which might lead to the appointment, discipline, or dismissal of an individual employee."

Along with the executive session, an ordinance governing the use of city credit cards by employees, officers, and elected officials was also on the agenda.

WKRC reported city councilmember Terri Courtney said there would be an effort to investigate the use of public property and city credit cards.

City council members have not responded to Enquirer requests for comment as of Thursday morning.

In a Boone County Circuit Court filing Thursday morning, attorney Steve Megerle wrote he requested credit card statements for Brown's city-issued card, which should be a public record because it uses public funds, he argued. However, he said the documents were illegally redacted in August 2023.

Brown has not been publicly accused of wrongdoing.

Brown has been mayor of Walton since he won the seat in 2018. The city of 5,500 is located about 20 miles south of Cincinnati.

Brown has been a mayor who makes headlines in a small town. Previous reporting by Fox19 shows he offered to let the Boone County Sheriff's Department tase him for charity and lost a Fortnite dance-off with a Walton preteen in 2018.

He also faced scrutiny in 2020 for calling people "dips----" and urging them to stay home as a COVID-19 precaution and for allegedly bullying private citizens online in 2021.

