Walton County detention officer charged with sexually assaulting inmate, GBI says
A metro Atlanta detention officer has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting an inmate, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The GBI arrested 39-year-old Owen Thomas of Lithonia on Monday after he was accused of sexually assaulting an inmate at Walton County Jail.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office received allegations of Thomas sexually assaulting an inmate and then requested the GBI’s assistance.
Thomas was taken to Barrow County jail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens, GA at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
