Waltham man to travel after winning $1 million on $10 scratch ticket

A Waltham man plans to travel after a $10 scratch ticket he bought in West Newton made him the first $1 million winner for the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “Bonus 100X” game.

Wemerson De Jesus chose to take a one-time payment of $650,000 rather than annuity.

De Jesus said he plans to spend some of his winnings on travelling.

Highlander Farms in West Newton sold De Jesus the lucky ticket. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for sale of this ticket.

