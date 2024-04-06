Waltham man sentenced to prison for 2017 sexual assaults of two women in Osterville

A Waltham man was found guilty of two counts of rape after a bench trial in Barnstable Superior Court Thursday in connection with the June 2017 sexual assault of a woman in the village of Osterville, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois.

After his conviction, Anthony Collins, 38, pleaded guilty before Barnstable Superior Court Judge Thomas Perrino to two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14 in connection with an attack on a second woman.

Perrino sentenced Collins to three-and-a-half years to four-and-a-half years in prison, followed by three years’ probation, according to the DA's office.

Jon Ciraulo, Collins' attorney, could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to a release from the DA's office, in June 2017 the two women went to a friend's house in Osterville where Collins was living at the time. The two women had never met him before that night. One of the women, identified in the press release as Victim 1, became intoxicated and her friends put her to bed. Later after everyone else had gone to bed authorities say Collins entered her room without permission and sexually assaulted her.

Collins groped the other woman, identified as Victim 2, on two separate occasions, the DA's office said.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office said in a statement it would make no further comment.

Walker Armstrong reports on all things Cape and Islands, primarily focusing on courts, transportation and the Joint Base Cape Cod military base.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: After being convicted of rape, Waltham man pleads to indecent assault