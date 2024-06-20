Waltham man and Guatemalan native gets prison time for attempted sex trafficking of young girl

A Waltham man sentenced to prison on Thursday for attempted sex trafficking of a 12-year-old girl may face deportation to Guatemala after his prison time ends.

Misael Fabian Medina, 38, was sentenced in federal court by U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper to 15 years in prison, Acting U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said in a statement.

Medina will be subject to deportation proceedings to Guatemala upon completion of his sentence, Levy said. In March 2024, Medina was convicted by a federal jury of attempted sex trafficking of a child and attempted coercion and enticement.

“Children are sold for sex far too often in our society. Our office has prosecuted several individuals who have trafficked minors, often highly vulnerable girls,” Levy said. “This prosecution is squarely aimed at addressing the demand that fuels this despicable practicing of selling sex with kids.”

“Medina showed up at a hotel with $200 in his hand in order to have sex with a 12-year-old girl,” Levy said. “This sting operation should send a message to every person using a smart phone to troll for sex with minors, that the federal government is out there aggressively enforcing the laws against this reprehensible conduct.”

Michael J. Krol, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England, said Homeland Security agents earlier arrested Medina.

“Misael Fabian Medina was ready to pay to sexually abuse a 12-year-old child before he was arrested by HSI special agents. Today’s sentence will keep him off the streets and away from children he could harm,” Krol said in a statement. “Sex trafficking is driven by demand and we work every day with our partners to investigate and bring predators like Medina to justice.”

In November 2022, Misael Medina responded to an online advertisement offering sex with two young girls, prosecutors said. In a text conversation with undercover agents who were posing as the seller of the two girls, Medina agreed to pay $200 to engage in a sex act with a 12-year-old girl.

Shortly thereafter, Medina went to a greater Boston hotel to meet with the purported seller. Once at the hotel, he met with an undercover agent and confirmed he had the money to pay for the commercial sex act, Levy said. During that meeting, authorities arrested Medina, who had a box of condoms with him.

Anyone who is aware of sex trafficking or who may be experiencing it is urged to email USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

