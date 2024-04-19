Waltham man accused of stabbing Rochester teen

Apr. 18—ROCHESTER — A Waltham, Minnesota man who turned himself in to police after allegedly stabbing a teen has been charged in the incident.

Benjamin Pater, 24, faces a felony charge of assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.

According to the criminal complaint:

Pater had been texting with the juvenile and went to the teen's home in southwest Rochester to fight him the evening of Dec. 7, 2023. During the altercation, witnesses said the teen had Pater in a headlock and Pater stabbed the teen in the leg and neck, according to the criminal complaint.

The teen's wounds required stitches, according to the document.

Pater turned himself into law enforcement and turned over the knife, according to the complaint.