Walters' administrative rules proposals passed their first legislative hurdle. What's next

A House committee has approved all but one of the new administrative rules for school districts sought by state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters.

The House Administrative Rules Committee on Tuesday passed a resolution approving rules adopted by the State Board of Education by a 7-3 vote.

The one rule not approved would have allowed an equivalency score from the Classical Learning Test, a standardized test for college admission, to be given the same weight as a score on the ACT, another such standardized test that’s long been accepted by higher education institutions across the nation.

A series of 10 amendments proposed by the two Democrats on the committee, Rep. Melissa Provenzano and Rep. Amanda Swope, both of Tulsa, which would have disapproved various rule proposals, failed by 8-2, party-line votes.

Swope and Provenzano voted against the overall resolution along with Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton.

“I think it’s the right decision,” the committee’s chair, Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus, said of moving the resolution on to the full House. “My goal as the chairman is to do my best to get the best piece of legislation out that I can, to move it forward to the full body for their determination on where we go from there.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Education submitted 53 administrative rules proposals for consideration this year. Approved were rules tying school accreditation to results of high-stakes student testing, teacher behavior and a district’s policy on implementing the state-mandated moment of silence during each school day, among others.

House Joint Resolution 1061, now moves to the House floor for consideration. Walters’ rules proposals have yet to be voted upon by the Senate Administrative Rules Committee, although the chair of that committee, Sen. Michael Bergstrom, R-Adair, attended the House meeting. If both chambers of the Legislature don’t specifically disapprove of proposed administrative rules, they advance to the desk of Gov. Kevin Stitt, who then would have final say over if they could be implemented or not.

“If you look at the overarching packet of rules that we were handed, all of the amendments, at least that I filed, dealt with some way that the superintendent is trying to strip accreditation away from schools, just a little bit, a nibble at a time,” Provenzano said.

“What we saw today was disappointing, because we respond to our constituents. The response to these rules ― our inboxes are full, our phone lines are full, the visits to our office are full. People are concerned about their schools being shut down. Everything that we need to do to improve is already in statute. Tying high-stakes testing, on one day, to whether or not you’re accredited or not, is not the way we need to operate public education here in Oklahoma.”

Aggressive rulemaking under Ryan Walters has raised concerns in the Legislature, drawn lawsuits

The state Board of Education’s aggressive rulemaking under Walters since he took office in January 2023 has drawn concern from both sides of the political aisle and at least two lawsuits, one concerning a rule on pronouns and another concerning who has the authority to determine the content of school libraries. Those rules had previously been acted upon and were not a part of the package put forth this year.

This year, there was been so much focus on the state Education Department’s proposals that during the committee process, Kendrix separated the education department's proposals from those made by every other state agency after first grouping them all together.

Opponents have claimed Walters and the board do not have the authority to create new rules, saying the state Legislature first must direct an agency to create rules on a given subject. Republican Attorney General Gentner Drummond last year wrote an opinion — which has the force of law absent of a court decision — that reiterated that principle. Democrats, citing that opinion, claim the rules created under Walters are null and void because the Legislature didn’t tell the agency to make the rules in question.

Attorneys for Walters, the agency and the board have argued in a court case involving disputed agency rules, brought by Edmond Public Schools against the agency, that Drummond’s opinion “misconstrues relevant statutes and precedents.” Agency spokesman Dan Isett has said, “There is broad constitutional authority vested in OSDE that grants it the ability to act in the best interest of Oklahoma students.”

Kendrix said after Tuesday’s meeting he believed the agency followed the proper process in creating the rules and has the statutory authority to do so. He also said the proposed rules meet the intent of the law.

“I do believe they have to have authority and specific direction to deal with a rule, and so that’s what we looked at,” Kendrix said. “I believed they did on the vast majority of those rules and so that’s why we passed it the way that we did.”

On Tuesday, in a packed Senate meeting room, Republicans on the committee, except for Kendrix and Moore, mostly kept quiet and didn’t engage the two Democrats in debate, although Kendrix did speak about what he called “rhetoric” from the Democrats. At one point, Provenzano read off a list of school districts — including many located in the areas represented by Republicans on the committee — from a list of 66 she said could possibly lose accreditation if the rule involving high-stakes testing was approved. No Republican responded.

“As a former principal and a former testing coordinator, who sees what kids go through on a day that they’re testing — the stress that they feel — it’s just stacking the deck against kids, it’s stacking the deck against families, it’s stacking the deck against schools, with intention,” Provenzano said. “It’s all by design. … If we want to improve, where are the resources to help us improve, instead of leading with a hammer? It’s unfair across the board and immoral.”

