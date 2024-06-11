Walnut Street residence in Oshkosh ordered closed after ongoing drug-related arrests

OSHKOSH – A residence at 1402 Walnut St. has been ordered closed by Winnebago County Circuit Court after ongoing drug-related arrests have occurred at the property.

Seven people, ages 35-74, were arrested at the residence June 6 and 11 people, ages 29-74, were arrested at the residence April 9. Those arrests came after search warrants were executed on the property following investigations by the police department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit. The names of those arrested were not released.

Oshkosh Police Department said in a news release June 11 the closure of the home comes after “continued drug-related problems” and the property “being deemed by the court as a public nuisance.”

Police said the court order states the property is closed with no one being allowed to access, visit, occupy or reside there.

The city of Oshkosh and Oshkosh Police Department have authority to enter the property at any time to enforce and ensure compliance with the court order, police said.

No further details were immediately released.

