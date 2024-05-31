Walnut Hill man arrested on grand theft, property charges: ECSO

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes unit arrested a Walnut Hill man on Thursday on grand theft and property charges.

Dangerous and deadly snakes in South Baldwin County—what you need to know this summer

According to an ECSO Facebook post, 52-year-old Floyd Scott Mooney was identified as the suspect in a case of firearms and other property theft of an older person living in Molino.

Floyd Scott Mooney (Photo courtesy of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office).

An arrest warrant was obtained on Thursday, and a search warrant was executed early Thursday morning at Mooney’s residence on the 3100 block of County Road 99.

LOCATION:

Mississippi anglers can soon fish without a license, officials say

The ECSO Property Crimes unit, Pensacola ATF and the ECSO SWAT team conducted the search of the residence, in which they found Mooney.

Investigators found five stolen firearms and other evidence related to the investigation, the post said.

(Photo courtesy of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

Mooney was taken into custody and is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft over $20,000 but less than $100,000, dealing in stolen property and grand theft of a firearm.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.