Walmart in Ware evacuated due to bomb threat, police say

A Walmart in Ware was evacuated due to a bomb threat Sunday.

Staff at the retail store alerted police that a customer had made a comment alluding to a bomb threat inside the building. The store was then evacuated.

Ware Police arrived and took the suspect nto custody without incident.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad with assistance from their K9 unit as well as the U-Mass unit, did a sweep of the building.

The store was cleared and re-opened about an hour later.

The Ware Police Department was assisted by the Massachusetts State Police, the Ware Fire Department, West Brookfield, Hardwick and Palmer Police Departments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

