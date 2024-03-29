Is Walmart or Walgreens open? Here's a list of Florida stores that will be open on Easter

Need an emergency outfit for Easter brunch? Forgot the chocolate bunny in the basket? Or left out an ingredient while doing your shopping earlier this week?

In the mad dash to Easter Sunday, there's bound to be a few mix-ups and missed items along the way. Luckily, there's still quite a few retailers still open on the holiday throughout Florida, although USA Today notes it's not as many as usual.

Is Target open on Easter?

Yes, Target will be closed on Easter Sunday but open on Good Friday.

Most Target stores in Florida open at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Some Target locations open at 7 a.m.

Are Costco, Sam's Club or BJ's Wholesale Clubs open on Easter?

No, both Costco and Sam's Club warehouses will be closed on Easter.

However, BJ's Wholesale will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Is Walmart open on Easter 2024?

Walmart only closes on Thanksgiving and Christmas, so it will be open on Easter Sunday with regular hours.

Most Walmart stores in Florida open a whole hour before Publix or Winn-Dixie, at 6 a.m. They close at 11 p.m. The same hours apply to most Walmart Neighborhood Market locations.

Is Publix open on Easter? Here’s which Florida stores are closed Easter weekend

Is Walgreens open on Easter? What other stores are open on Easter Sunday?

Ace Hardware (franchise-by-franchise case)

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shops

Bath & Body Works

Big Lots

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

DSW

Home Depot

IKEA

Kirkland's Home

Old Navy

Petco

PetSmart

Ross

Sephora

Staples

Starbucks

The Home Depot

Tractor Supply Company

Trader Joe's

Ulta

Walgreens

Is TJMaxx open on Easter? What retail stores are closed for Easter 2024?

Apple

Belk

Best Buy

Burlington

The Container Store

Dick's Sporting Goods

Five Below

Goodwill

Hobby Lobby

HomeGoods

The Honey Baked Ham Company

JCPenney

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

Michaels

Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot

Target

TJ Maxx

Contributing reporting: Gabe Hauari, USA TODAY

