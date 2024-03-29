Is Walmart or Walgreens open? Here's a list of Florida stores that will be open on Easter
Need an emergency outfit for Easter brunch? Forgot the chocolate bunny in the basket? Or left out an ingredient while doing your shopping earlier this week?
In the mad dash to Easter Sunday, there's bound to be a few mix-ups and missed items along the way. Luckily, there's still quite a few retailers still open on the holiday throughout Florida, although USA Today notes it's not as many as usual.
Is Target open on Easter?
Yes, Target will be closed on Easter Sunday but open on Good Friday.
Most Target stores in Florida open at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Some Target locations open at 7 a.m.
Are Costco, Sam's Club or BJ's Wholesale Clubs open on Easter?
No, both Costco and Sam's Club warehouses will be closed on Easter.
However, BJ's Wholesale will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Is Walmart open on Easter 2024?
Walmart only closes on Thanksgiving and Christmas, so it will be open on Easter Sunday with regular hours.
Most Walmart stores in Florida open a whole hour before Publix or Winn-Dixie, at 6 a.m. They close at 11 p.m. The same hours apply to most Walmart Neighborhood Market locations.
Is Publix open on Easter? Here’s which Florida stores are closed Easter weekend
Is Walgreens open on Easter? What other stores are open on Easter Sunday?
Ace Hardware (franchise-by-franchise case)
Barnes & Noble
Bass Pro Shops
Bath & Body Works
Big Lots
CVS
Dollar General
Dollar Tree
DSW
Home Depot
IKEA
Kirkland's Home
Old Navy
Petco
PetSmart
Ross
Sephora
Staples
Starbucks
The Home Depot
Tractor Supply Company
Trader Joe's
Ulta
Walgreens
Is TJMaxx open on Easter? What retail stores are closed for Easter 2024?
Apple
Belk
Best Buy
Burlington
The Container Store
Dick's Sporting Goods
Five Below
Goodwill
Hobby Lobby
HomeGoods
The Honey Baked Ham Company
JCPenney
Kohl's
Lowe's
Macy's
Marshalls
Michaels
Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot
Target
TJ Maxx
