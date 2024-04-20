Walmart and Sam's Club kick off annual campaign to address hunger in Ozarks

Shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club will see these signs throughout April during the 11th annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign.

Walmart and Sam’s Club will help Ozarks Food Harvest address hunger in the Ozarks this spring through the 11th annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign.

“Families across the Ozarks continue to face a perfect storm of increased childcare, housing and food costs,” said Bart Brown, president/CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest. “That’s why we’re grateful for our continued partnership with Walmart, Sam’s Club and their suppliers. For every $1 donation we receive, we can turn it into $10 worth of groceries.”

The campaign will run in stores and online from April 1-29 with three ways for shoppers to participate:

Donate at check-out in stores, clubs or round up at Walmart.com and the Walmart app;

Purchase participating products in-store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com. For every purchase of a participating product, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America partner food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details;

Donate at Feeding America’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign donation site at FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

“Serving communities and expanding access to affordable, healthy food lies at the heart of Walmart and Sam’s Club’s purpose to help people live better,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer at Walmart and president of the Walmart Foundation. “Our annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign is a way that we invite our customers, members and suppliers to fight hunger alongside us. The funds raised through this campaign go toward local Feeding America food banks, meaning we can all make a difference in our own neighborhoods.”

Since 2010, the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign has raised more than $1.2 million for Ozarks Food Harvest to provide more than 5 million meals for children, families and seniors in southwest Missouri. To learn more about the campaign, visit feedingamerica.org/campaigns/fight-hunger-spark-change.

The 20 participating suppliers for Walmart include Bush Brothers & Company, CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink, The Coca-Cola Company, Conagra Brands, Dole Packaged Foods, Ferrara, Ferrero; General Mills, Hain Celestial, Hershey Salty Snacks, Hidden Valley Ranch, Kellanova, W.K. Kellogg Company, Keurig Dr Pepper, Kodiak, Kraft Heinz, Monster Energy, Pepsi-Cola Advertising & Marketing Inc., Red Bull North America, and Unilever.

The eight participating suppliers for Sam’s Club include General Mills, W.K. Kellogg Company, Kraft Heinz, Nestlé, Nissin, Nongshim, Palmetto Gourmet Foods — A Borealis Foods Company, and Unilever.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Walmart, Sam's Club kick off fundraiser to benefit Ozarks Food Harvest