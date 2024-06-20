Walmart pays big to settle allegations that it confused shoppers over unit prices

TRENTON – Walmart is paying $1.6 million to settle claims that it repeatedly violated a pricing law in New Jersey.

The civil penalty follows an inspection that found inaccurate unit pricing at the giant retailer’s stores across the state, said the state Division of Consumer Affairs.

It’s the largest penalty ever obtained by the division’s Office of Weights and Measures, an announcement noted.

A Walmart representative could not be reached for immediate comment.

A New Jersey law requires grocery retailers to use a standard unit of measure when displaying prices for food, cleaning products and other regulated items.

“Unit pricing makes it easier for consumers to compare prices among like products packaged in different sizes or quantities,” the agency said.

An inspection over the first three months of 2023 found more than 2,000 violations of the pricing law at Walmart stores in the state.

“In addition to using incorrect units of measurement, various units of measurement were often used within the same category of merchandise — such as using per can, per pound, or per 100-count for coffee — making it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for shoppers to compare prices," the division's statement said.

Prior inspections at Walmart stores resulted in fines of more than $225,000 for unit-pricing violations in 2021 and 2022.The company has 64 stores in New Jersey.

Walmart’s payment represents the second seven-figure settlement in the past year by a retail chain in New Jersey.

Dollar General Corp. in November agreed to a $1.2 million settlement resolving alleged discrepancies between prices on store shelves and at the cash registers.Walmart also will pay about $25,000 to cover the costs of the division’s investigation.

In addition, it will also change its business practices to ensure compliance with the state’s Consumer Fraud Act and Unit Pricing Disclosure Act.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Civil penalty over Walmart pricing practices is biggest for DCA unit