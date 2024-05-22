Walmart on Parker Road evacuated after gun incident

DENVER (KDVR) — A Walmart in Arapahoe County was evacuated on Tuesday night after a gun incident inside the store.

The location is a Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 1400 block of South Parker Road, at the corner of East Florida Avenue.

The evacuation was underway around 9 p.m. A FOX31 crew arrived at the scene and found the entrance blocked by police and police tape.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, two people were arguing inside the store when one of them left and returned with a gun. Multiple police agencies responded, searched the store and detained the people involved.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said it did not appear that any shots were fired, but injuries were reported. The investigation was ongoing.

Police from Aurora, Denver and Glendale responded to the scene.

