Walmart helps local food banks with volunteer work and donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Walmart is lending support to local hunger relief organizations including the Roadrunner Food Bank. Volunteers came in from the supercenter to lend a hand with the Fight Hunger, Spark Change campaign.

“Volunteers make up such an important part of our “workforce” here at the food bank. We could not do what we do, we could not get as much food out across the state, without volunteers are basically here every day of the week, helping us do our job,” said Will Tapia, Corporate Engagement Officer, Roadrunner Food Bank.

People interested in helping the organization can round up the total cost of their order while paying at the register at Walmart. In addition, for every participating Fight Hunger Spark Change product bought in stores, Walmart will donate one meal to food banks and Sam’s Club will donate up to five meals.

