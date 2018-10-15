Walmart expands lingerie offering with the help of Bare Necessities

You could soon be able to pick up your favorite Calvin Klein underwear from Walmart.

The retail giant is doubling down on intimates with the acquisition of the lingerie retailer Bare Necessities, which it is adding to its online offering in the US. Bare Necessities, which counts more than 100,000 stock keeping units from more than 160 brands, will also continue to operate its own standalone site.

Since being founded in 1998, Bare Necessities has grown into a major online e-platform for bras, swimwear, shapewear and sleepwear. Prominent brands sold via the site include Calvin Klein, La Perla, Spanx and Chantelle Paris.



"The acquisition of Bare Necessities fits well into our broader acquisition strategy, which includes two different types of companies: 1) category leaders with specialized expertise and assortment that can help enhance the customer experience on Walmart.com and Jet.com (think Hayneedle, Moosejaw and Shoes.com) and 2) digital brands that offer unique products customers can't find anywhere else (think Bonobos, Modcloth and the recently-acquired ELOQUII)," explains Denise Incandela, Head of Fashion, Walmart US eCommerce, in a corporate blog post. "Bare Necessities fits into the former."

The move is the latest attempt by Walmart to sharpen its fashion credentials. This summer the chain announced a collaboration with TV host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres on the brand-new womenswear line EV1, while June saw the retailer unveil a new concierge shopping service dubbed ‘Jetblack'.