Walmart’s $45 million settlement, what to know if you qualify
ABC News’ Alexis Christoforous reports on the class-action lawsuit against Walmart, which alleges the retail chain overcharged some customers for certain groceries bought in-store.
Compare Target Circle 360 with Walmart+ and Amazon Prime for cost, rewards or points, and other perks to see which membership offers the best value for shoppers.
Some major deals on board: a four-piece patio set for $190, a bestselling robovac/mop for over $270 off and an HP laptop for only $165.
Frequent Target shoppers can earn 5% discounts on Target spending and more benefits through the Target Circle rewards program.
Multiverse, the U.K. unicorn that builds apprenticeship programs for people to learn technology skills while on the job, has made an acquisition as it aims to skill up itself. The company has bought Searchlight, a startup and recruitment platform that uses artificial intelligence-based technology to source talent. The plan will be to use Searchlight's tech to build new AI products for Multiverse to expand its professional training services.
If she's the choice, Lindsey Harding would be the first woman to be hired as a head coach in NBA history.
Mobile gadget and bag maker Targus says it is experiencing a "temporary interruption" to its business operations following a cyberattack on Friday. In a notice with regulators on Monday, Targus' parent company, B. Riley Financial, said it discovered "a threat actor gained unauthorized access to certain of Targus’ file systems," and shut down much of its network to isolate the incident. "The incident has been contained and Targus systems recovery efforts are in process," the statement said.
In order to make sense of Trump's often-overlapping election and court dates, we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is constantly being updated.
Tesla (TSLA) stock closed up nearly 5% on Monday as investors bought into CEO Elon Musk’s latest proclamation that Tesla would debut its long-awaited robotaxi on Aug. 8.
India's largest audio and wearables brand boAt is investigating a possible data breach after hackers advertised a cache of alleged customer data online. A sample of alleged customer data was uploaded on a known cybercrime forum, which includes full names, phone numbers, email addresses, mailing addresses and order numbers. In a statement emailed to TechCrunch, boAt said it was investigating the matter but did not disclose specifics.
Edmunds bought a Fisker Ocean and details the highs and lows of ownership while warning others not to make the same mistake.
The little welder that could...save you big bucks.
The biggest news stories this morning: Best Buy’s Geek Squad agents say they were hit by mass layoffs this week, Meta asks a judge to throw out an FTC antitrust case, OpenAI and Google may have transcribed YouTube videos to train their AI models.
The Gamecocks are young and struggled often this season despite their perfect record. It took everything Staley had as a coach to pull the pieces together and take them on a championship run.
WrestleMania 40 wrapped on Sunday night in truly spectacular fashion, delivering an action-packed card from start to finish, including a main event that will perhaps go down as the greatest in professional wrestling history.
Time to deliver for the little investor, Big Bob.
Under the new paid Target Circle 360 membership, shoppers will be able to benefit from same-day delivery and other perks starting April 7.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders admonished his players after receiving a message from a university professor saying that they were being disrespectul and unengaged in his class.
This week, we’re looking at just how many fintech companies made it into Y Combinator’s Winter 2024 cohort, how much funding slid in the first quarter, and more! Y Combinator held demo days for its Winter Cohort this week. Of the 260 companies in the latest cohort, nearly 30 of them, or 8%, were classified as fintech.
A report by The New York Times claims both OpenAI and Google transcribed videos from YouTube and used these texts to train their AI models, possibly violating copyrights. OpenAI reportedly transcribed more than one million hours of YouTube videos.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.