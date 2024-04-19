Wallington man charged with two armed robberies at North Jersey 7-Elevens

A Wallington man was arrested for allegedly committing two armed robberies at 7-Eleven locations, officials said. Tymear Haskins, 23, is accused of robbing two convenient stores, one in Wallington and one in Passaic.

On April 8 at approximately 3:48 p.m., police officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on Main Avenue in Wallington. Hawkins is accused of confronting an employee who was in front of the store with a knife. He allegedly told the employee to convince a co-worker to open the locked side door.

Once inside the suspect is accused of restraining one employee with a cord and trapping the other employee in the back office. The suspect allegedly stole $2,300 prior to fleeing the scene and threatened to kill the workers if they did not comply, according to the press release sent by the Bergen County Prosecutor's office.

A separate but similar incident occurred on April 17 at approximately 2:58 a.m. when another 7-Eleven store was robbed on Central Avenue in Passaic, according the Bergen County prosecutor. Here one suspect armed with a large knife approached the cashier and demanded money from the register. The robber allegedly emptied the cash register before fleeing in a vehicle, the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor's office states an investigation revealed that the vehicle that was used by the suspect was reported stolen from Paterson.

The stolen vehicle was found at the location in which Haskins was residing, according Bergen County prosecutor. Authorities placed Haskins under arrest when they found the vehicle on April 18.

Haskins has been charged with two counts of first degree armed robbery, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of third degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third-degree terroristic threats, third-degree hindering, and third-degree receiving stolen property.

Devon Delgado, 24 of Lodi, was also arrested and charged with third-degree hindering, according to officials. Police accuse him of assisting Hawkins with removing and discarding the license plates from the stolen vehicle. Delgado was released on his own recognizance after being taken into custody.

Haskins is being remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

