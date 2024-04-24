A Walled Lake garage contractor, Artemio Sessions, was sentenced to 40-240 months in prison for repeatedly scamming homeowners out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Sessions, 56, was convicted of felony charges for the scheme he ran through his business, Garages R Us. Sixth Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews delivered the sentence on Monday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a Wednesday news release.

He was charged in April 2021 and convicted by a jury in February of false pretenses and conducting a criminal enterprise. Sessions conviction was delayed due to several changes in representation and pandemic related delays.

Sessions defrauded customers out of Pontiac, Westland, Rochester Hills, Mt. Clemens, Redford, and Saline by obtaining payment and then continually made excuses for failing to start the work. He would then ghost customers by failing to return calls and messages.

“Michigan consumers want the professionals they contract with to be reputable, skilled tradesmen, not rampant scammers,” said Nessel. "Sessions ripped off unsuspecting customers for tens of thousands of dollars, and today's sentence will put an end to his criminal scheming."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Walled Lake garage contractor sentenced for scamming homeowners