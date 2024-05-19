Wallace secures $500k for establishment of WNY family grief center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Assemblymember Monica Wallace on Sunday announced that a new family grief center is scheduled to be established in Western New York.

Wallace reportedly secured $500,000 to help P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative establish the center under its Ultimate Compassion Program.

According to Wallace’s office, the center has been inspired by models from other states and will be “a regional resource for kids, teens, and parents, providing programming, counseling, emotional support, and peer-to-peer support for children and families grieving from the death of a loved one.”

Wallace, alongside P.U.N.T. representatives, will be holding a press conference Monday morning to further discuss the funding.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.