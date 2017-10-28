Wallabies score come-from-behind 31-28 win over Barbarians

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia came from behind to score an unconvincing 31-28 win against the Barbarians invitational side in a scrappy exhibition rugby match Saturday at Sydney Football Stadium.

The Barbarians led 21-12 at halftime after out-scoring the Wallabies three tries to two in the first 40 minutes, with the second-string Australian side struggling with their unstructured play.

The five-tries-to-four win might have come at a high cost with forwards Lukhan Tui (hamstring) and Jack Dempsey (knee) leaving the field with injuries, putting them in some doubt for Australia's tour of Japan and Europe.

Veteran hooker Stephen Moore scored the winning try for the Wallabies after scoring from a rolling maul off a lineout.