Wall Township man charged with murder in machete attack

FREEHOLD – A 24-year-old Wall Township man has been charged with murder by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office after his girlfriend died from her injuries on Thursday, May 30.

Alex J. Williams was previously charged with attempted murder after police found his girlfriend “suffering from multiple significant injuries” in the parking lot of Glen Oaks Apartment on Thursday, May 23 around 9:22 a.m.

The prosecutor’s office said Williams attacked his girlfriend with a machete.

In addition to the murder charge, Williams is charged with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. According to the prosecutor’s office, the child was near the area of the attack and is the child of the victim.

Williams is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, according to the prosecutor’s office. A detention hearing is tentatively scheduled for Friday, June 7.

Olivia Liu is a reporter covering transportation, Red Bank and western Monmouth County. She can be reached at oliu@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Wall man charged with murder in machete attack after girlfriend dies