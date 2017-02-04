Wall St. lending to Main St. even as many decry Dodd-Frank

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after his signing the order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The executive order that will direct the Treasury secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which reshaped financial regulation after 2008-2009 crisis. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

NEW YORK (AP) -- President Donald Trump has wasted little time in beginning a push to reverse the stricter banking regulations enacted after the 2008 financial crisis. Trump has branded the Dodd-Frank Act "a disaster" — a regulatory overreach that slowed the economy and stifled lending to consumers and businesses.

Dodd-Frank did impose tighter curbs on U.S. banks and how they operate. And the restrictions fell particularly hard on community banks. Yet it's also true that by just much every measure, the U.S. economy is healthier now: The job market is solid. The housing market has largely rebounded. And the banking system, which nearly collapsed at the height of the crisis, is safer and sturdier.

The Dodd-Frank Act took effect in 2010, a response to reckless risk-taking by banks that inflated a housing bubble, kindled the financial crisis and eventually required a $700 billion taxpayer bailout. The law was designed, most broadly, to guard against another catastrophe.

But Republicans in Congress, emboldened Wall Street lobbyists and the Trump White House argue that the law went too far and want to roll back many of the regulations. Just as vociferously, defenders of Dodd-Frank say it remains a critically important bulwark against excessive financial risk-taking and should stay intact.

"The Dodd-Frank Act is a disastrous policy that's hindering our markets, reducing the availability of credit and crippling our economy's ability to grow and create jobs," Sean Spicer, Trump's press secretary, said Friday.

Here's a closer look at the law and what's at stake:

___

Q: What does Dodd-Frank really do?

A: It's a complicated law. But it always had one primary goal: To erase the perception that some mega-banks were "too big to fail" — that is, that they would require another taxpayer bailout in case of a new financial crisis because their collapse would threaten the entire banking system. Take the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, once a storied Wall Street investment bank. Its bankruptcy at a precarious moment in the banking system helped ignite full-blown crisis. Once Lehman failed, the government felt compelled to rescue other financial giants that were deemed too important to the whole system.

Dodd-Frank required the banks to hold much more money relative to how much they lend out than ever before. It created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which aims to protect consumers from abusive financial products. Large banks had to prove they could survive a hypothetical financial crisis or deep recession. And they had to devise plans to dismantle themselves in an orderly fashion if they ever had to seek bankruptcy.

___

Q: So has Dodd-Frank worked?

A: The balance sheets of the nation's biggest banks are far more robust than before the crisis and more prepared to endure financial setbacks. And most analysts say the restrictions imposed by Dodd-Frank largely worked as a safeguard against another crisis. Yet not until another crisis actually hits will it be clear whether Dodd-Frank works as well as its supporters say it does. And no one knows whether the law has caused the economy to grow more slowly than it otherwise would.

___

Q: Has Dodd-Frank made it harder for to buy a home or car or to borrow?

A: The law did restrict certain risky mortgages and reined in other types of lending that had faced little or no regulation. But Americans, speaking broadly, have ample access to credit. Immediately after the financial crisis, banks scaled way back on lending. Loans were harder to get. Yet for most people, those days are largely gone. The banking industry is making more loans in various forms. And Americans, who drastically pared their debt during the recession, are borrowing again.

Americans have $992 billion in balances on their credit cards, near a record high set in 2008, according to data from the Federal Reserve. Auto loans outstanding total $1.10 trillion, also a record. And the average rate on those auto loans is just below 4.5 percent, near a record low.

What's more, mortgage debt has reached $14.2 trillion, not far below the record set in mid-2008, when the housing market was in a bubble soon to burst. Mortgages rates have been near historic lows for years. (One notable exception: Home equity loans, popular during the housing bubble, have declined since 2009.)