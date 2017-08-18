Wall recovers to continue defense of Paul Lawrie Match Play

BAD GRIESBACH, Germany (AP) — Defending champion Anthony Wall produced his second big finish in as many days to move into the last 16 at the Paul Lawrie Match Play with a 1-up victory over Haydn Porteous on Friday.

The Englishman, who won the European Tour event when it was staged in Scotland last year, was behind going into the last two holes but won them both for a clash against Ryder Cup winner Jamie Donaldson.

Local favorite Marcel Siem delighted the home fans on the Beckenbauer Course at Bad Griesbach with a birdie-birdie finish to beat Mikko Ilonen 2-up. Ilonen had had the most convincing win of the first round.

Siem set up a meeting with Belgium's Thomas Detry, who had a 3 and 1 win over Spain's Nacho Elvira.

Siem was joined by compatriots Alexander Knappe and Florian Fritsch, but Maximilian Kieffer could not make it four Germans from four in the last 16 as he lost to Marcus Fraser 2 and 1.

Tournament host Paul Lawrie fought hard but lost 2 and 1 to Alejandro Canizares, who next faces Paul Dunne. The Irishman defeated Jens Fahrbring 4 and 3.