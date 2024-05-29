Wall man, 24, attacks girlfriend with machete: Monmouth County Prosecutor

Wall Township Police Department shield.

FREEHOLD – A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in Wall after he attacked his girlfriend with a machete outside a local apartment complex, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said on Tuesday.

Alex J. Williams, 24, who also lives in Wall, was charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. The child endangerment charge stems from the victim’s child being in the general proximity of the attack when it occurred, all according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

At about 9:22 a.m. on Thursday, officers from the Wall Police Department responded to a report of an incident in the parking lot of the Glen Oaks Apartment Complex near Allenwood Road, according to the statement.

Local court news: Christopher Gregor trial: Dad won't testify at trial in son Corey Micciolo's death

A female victim was found suffering from multiple injuries that were significant in nature, said Chris Swendeman, a spokesman for the Prosecutor’s Office.

She was rushed to a local hospital and remains in critical condition, Swendeman said.

Panic on the boardwalk: How did Memorial Day weekend end in Seaside Heights?

The Major Crimes Bureau of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Wall Township Police Department have determined that Williams “repeatedly physically assaulted the victim with a machete, causing the injuries.”

Williams was arrested without incident and taken to the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township, pending a detention hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, in state Superior Court in Freehold before Judge Richard W. English.

This case is being supervised by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Cummings of the Major Crimes Bureau.

No information was available on who was representing Williams.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Wall NJ man attacks girlfriend with machete: authorities