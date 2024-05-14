Wall ISD faculty member arrested following online sexual solicitation investigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Wall Independent School District has announced that a faculty member has been arrested as a result of an investigation regarding electronic sexual solicitation of a minor.

A message sent from Wall ISD to parents and legal guardians stated that the arrest was made on May 14 by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office. The district said that the incident did not directly harm any students.

“Wall ISD has taken all necessary steps to ensure the safety of all students,” the district said in the message.

Wall ISD said that a member of the Wall ISD administration team will contact guardians whose children are found to be involved in the incident.

“This is a criminal part investigation being conducted by the Sheriff’s Department as well as a confidential personnel matter being investigated by Wall ISD,” the district said.

According to the district, TGSO will provide a more detailed statement to the media later in the afternoon of May 14.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.