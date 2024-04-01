The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 shares new look at Carol return

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has released a new look at its second season as Carol Peletier returns.

The new season, which is titled The Book of Carol, sees Melissa McBride’s character continue her search for Daryl (Norman Reedus) as he resumes his mission in France.

Ahead of the release of the season, the social media channel for the show released a teaser, which shows our leading pair on their respective journeys.

Jace Downs/AMC

The clip begins with Daryl getting into a gunfight as his crew ambushes a convoy, with the figure taking matters into his own hands as a landmine doesn’t detonate as planned.

As he mows through dozens of enemies, Daryl eventually spots two figures in the back of a truck, but it remains to be seen how integral they are to the narrative.

Meanwhile, Carol is seen entering a junkyard as she seeks information on the whereabouts of her old friend, with one of the workers remarking that Dixon was an “asshole.”

After a tense conversation, Carol turns the tables as she demands answers whilst wielding a crossbow; will she get the information she seeks and take a step closer to reuniting with Daryl?...

Emmanuel Guimier - AMC

McBride, who appeared in all 11 seasons of The Walking Dead, has previously spoken about her return as Carol, expressing her excitement at being able to continue the character’s journey.

“I've known there was much more to be told of Carol's story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away,” she said. “Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I'm so excited to continue Carol's journey here.”

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol is expected to premiere in the summer.

