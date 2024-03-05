Walking 10,000 steps a day cuts risk of early death by 40pc, study show

Studies have found that those who spend a lot of time sitting while awake are more likely to suffer an early death - Rossella De Berti/E+

Walking 10,000 steps a day is enough to lower the risk of early death by almost 40 per cent – even if the rest of the time is spent on the sofa, research shows.

Studies have found that people who spend a lot of time sitting while awake, such as at their desks or watching TV, are more likely to suffer an early death and develop heart disease.

But, until now, it has been unclear whether walking can offset the effects of sitting down for most of the day.

For the study, experts led by the University of Sydney used UK Biobank data from 72,174 people who were aged about 61.

They all wore an accelerometer device on their wrist for seven days to measure exercise levels.

The findings, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, showed that anything beyond 2,200 steps a day was enough to make some difference to heart health and mortality.

Those managing at least 4,000 steps a day cut their risk of early death by 20 per cent.

The best results were among those achieving between 9,000 and 10,000 steps daily, who cut their risk of premature death by 39 per cent. This group also reduced their risk of heart attacks and strokes by 21 per cent, the research found. Gains were achieved regardless of how much remaining time was sedentary.

The seven-year study found that any steps over the reference level of 2,200 steps daily was associated with lower mortality and lower risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks, regardless of how active the rest of the day was.

The median daily step count for participants was 6,222 steps/day, with 10.6 hours spent sedentary.

Over an average 6.9 years follow up, 1,633 deaths and 6190 cardiovascular events such as heart attacks occurred.

Matt Lambert, health information and promotion manager at the World Cancer Research Fund, said the study showed the “more active we are, the more we can reduce the risk of common diseases such as cancer and heart disease”.

He added: “What is particularly reassuring in this study, is that for those people with busy lives who find the 10,000 steps figure unobtainable, a significant health benefit was seen in those doing between 4,000 and 5,000 steps a day.”

A second study, published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry, found even low levels of exercise can help cut the risk of stroke.

Julie Ward, senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation, said: “We know that daily physical activity is essential to help maintain a healthy lifestyle and reduce your risk of developing heart conditions and your risk of stroke.

“These hopeful new studies show us that every single step towards making it to 10,000 steps a day counts to reducing risk of death and heart disease. Even low levels of activity can reduce the risk of stroke.

“We encourage everyone to stay active for their heart and circulatory health by doing 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week.

“This can be any activity that fits into your lifestyle, such as taking regular walking breaks away from your computer screen, going to the gym, enjoying exercise classes, or even getting off the bus one stop earlier to get more steps in.”