Walker Lake Condos project to go before Mansfield City Council

The Mansfield Planning Commission on Tuesday gave a nod of approval to Marsh Engineering to move forward on a planned unit development district within 10 acres that is owned by the Holden Property Group at Walker Lake and North Home roads.

Realtor Jerry Holden and Derrick Marsh of Marsh Engineering will bring the matter before Mansfield City Council to build 21 duplexes north of North Home Road at Walker Lake Road for Walker Lake Condos north of Walker Lake Baptist Church, 1602 Walker Lake Road, which is near the busy intersection.

Holden would provide public street, water and sewer along with other essential public needs, according to the planning commission.

Plans include a pond with a walking trail around it with 54% undeveloped grassy space, Marsh said. Sidewalks are part of the plan.

Marsh said that, pending council's approval, construction could begin late this coming summer or early fall on Phase I, which involves building 11 duplexes. Phase II would involve building 10 duplexes, and there could be a Phase III. The area is zoned multi-family and Holden's 10 acres is adjacent to land owned by The Ohio State University at Mansfield.

No date was immediately available for when council will vote on the condo project.

