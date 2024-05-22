Walk this way: Seniors step through time to relive memories before graduation

Graduating seniors took a stroll down memory lane Tuesday where they started their AISD careers in elementary school.

Graduating seniors walk the halls of Austin Elementary School during Tuesday’s Senior Walk.

It was a chance for the soon-to-be-former students to reconnect with teachers they hadn't seen in seven years, as well as greet friends who had grown as much as they had over the same period.

Cooper High School student Tyler Lee greets his fifth grade teacher, Jennifer McLean, during the Senior Walk at Austin Elementary School Tuesday.

Seniors will wear their robes one more time this weekend as the Abilene Independent School District, Wylie High School and other districts across the region hold commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday.

Creed Martin in his red gown stands out from the other Abilene High and Cooper High seniors during a group photo at Austin Elementary School Tuesday. Martin is graduating from Jim Ned High School. Graduates were invited to their former AISD elementary schools for the Senior Walk.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Walk this way: Seniors relive memories before graduation