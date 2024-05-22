Walk this way: Seniors step through time to relive memories before graduation
Graduating seniors took a stroll down memory lane Tuesday where they started their AISD careers in elementary school.
It was a chance for the soon-to-be-former students to reconnect with teachers they hadn't seen in seven years, as well as greet friends who had grown as much as they had over the same period.
Seniors will wear their robes one more time this weekend as the Abilene Independent School District, Wylie High School and other districts across the region hold commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday.
This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Walk this way: Seniors relive memories before graduation